TF North’s wrestler Sincere Bailey picks North Carolina

Sincere Bailey said he made things clear to University of North Carolina wrestling associate coach Tony Ramos.

“I explained to him that if I was going to any college, I would have to go with the mindset of winning an NCAA title,” the TF North senior said. “He explained that he had the same agenda.”

Ramos was the lead recruiter for Bailey, who committed to the Tar Heels program earlier this month. Several other schools recruited him but he never seriously considered any of them, he said.

“It’s the right place for him,” Meteors coach Tim Springs said. “They have Olympians. They have multiple people in the room with world titles. Hopefully, some of that greatness will rub off on him.”

Bailey beat Lemont’s Kyle Schickel in a 4-3 match to win a 145-pound state title last season. He wrestled Schickel five times during his junior year, winning the last two at the sectional and state levels.

He wasn’t able to visit the North Carolina campus or meet in person with the coaching staff due to the pandemic.

“It was definitely tough making a decision before I was able to visit. I wasn’t able to get a feel for the environment of the school,” he said. “I basically just had to make a decision.”