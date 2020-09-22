 Skip to main content
TF North’s wrestler Sincere Bailey picks North Carolina
Prep wrestling

baileys

The Bailey brothers, Bilal, Sincere and Nasir, show off their state championship brackets with their grandfather, Walter Futrell, who won a state title at Bloom Trail in 1977.

 Provided

Sincere Bailey said he made things clear to University of North Carolina wrestling associate coach Tony Ramos.

“I explained to him that if I was going to any college, I would have to go with the mindset of winning an NCAA title,” the TF North senior said. “He explained that he had the same agenda.”

Ramos was the lead recruiter for Bailey, who committed to the Tar Heels program earlier this month. Several other schools recruited him but he never seriously considered any of them, he said.

“It’s the right place for him,” Meteors coach Tim Springs said. “They have Olympians. They have multiple people in the room with world titles. Hopefully, some of that greatness will rub off on him.”

Bailey beat Lemont’s Kyle Schickel in a 4-3 match to win a 145-pound state title last season. He wrestled Schickel five times during his junior year, winning the last two at the sectional and state levels.

He wasn’t able to visit the North Carolina campus or meet in person with the coaching staff due to the pandemic.

“It was definitely tough making a decision before I was able to visit. I wasn’t able to get a feel for the environment of the school,” he said. “I basically just had to make a decision.”

A point in favor of UNC was the fact that Bailey’s older brother, Bilal, will wrestle at nearby Campbell University. Bilal, who won two state championships at TF North, originally committed to Old Dominion but the Monarchs discontinued their wrestling program in the spring.

Campbell is about an hour drive from Chapel Hill.

“It kind of made the decision harder because I knew my brother was nearby. I thought ‘Why don’t I just go with my brother?’” Sincere said. “I knew UNC was the best opportunity for me and my goals.”

One of those goals is to be an Olympian. The North Carolina coaching staff includes three Olympic veterans, including head coach Coleman Scott.

Ramos is originally from Carol Stream, Illinois, and was a three-time state champion at Glenbard North.

“Being an Illinois guy, (Ramos) knew his style. He just loved everything about him,” Springs said. “We just felt like Tony Ramos was the most interested coach and could take him to the top.”

Springs said Bailey is bigger than he was last year. He expects him to continue to grow, eventually wrestling at 149 of 157 pounds in college.

Until then, Bailey will be a captain at TF North if he gets a senior year.

“Of course, my goal is another state championship but that might not happen with the climate of (COVID-19),” Bailey said. “I’m just keeping my academics in check and trying to do well on the ACT.”

