TF South looks ahead after wrapping up pandemic-shortened season

LANSING — Like everyone else, Daija Powell is looking forward to a return to normalcy.

Playing an entire season in five weeks, in mostly empty gyms, while wearing a face mask? Yes, Powell has had enough of that.

"I never thought that would happen," the TF South senior said. "But hopefully this ends by the time we get to college."

Powell, who plans to play at the next level but has not decided on a college yet, wrapped up her high school career with a big game Thursday night.

The guard scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals as TF South fell 50-46 to Richards in a South Suburban crossover.

Freshman Jaiden Thompson led South (9-4, 9-4 South Suburban Blue) with 20 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Saniyah Payton contributed four points, five rebounds and three steals.

South played with its usual intensity on defense, finishing with 19 steals.

Powell credited coach Tim Russell and assistant Eric Bryce for the team's defense-first mindset.

"They gave us these drills," Powell said. "That just helps us get better at defense."

Russell flipped the compliment back to Powell.