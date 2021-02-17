TF South turns up pressure, but Oak Lawn rallies for win

John McGowan scored 15 points and Ryan Kennelly had 14 for Oak Lawn (3-2, 3-1 SSC Red).

It was an up-and-down performance for South, which trailed most of the game and was down 34-20 with 5:15 left in the third quarter.

"Tonight in the first half, I think we just had bad shot selection," South coach Todd Gillespie said. "But the last two games (wins over Eisenhower and Tinley Park), we were shooting those shots and making them."

Gillespie isn't worried about the offense long term — or at least as long-term as anything is in a season that will be over by mid-March.

"We have guys that can score the basketball," he said. "We have guys that can penetrate, that can shoot."

But, just as important, South has players who can create havoc defensively, as they did during a 21-7 run that tied the game at 41 with 4:35 remaining.

"We have the athletes here to do it," Gillespie said. "So we're working on that being the culture here — the kind of team that's going to turn the pressure up. You've got to get ready for a whole game of sprinting and trapping."

The goal is to pull everything together in the shortest basketball season in state history.