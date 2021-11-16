TF South's Ernest Temple named first-team all-state

PREP FOOTBALL
TF South's Temple makes 7A all-state: Senior running back/linebacker Ernest Temple of TF South was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 7A All-State Team. Temple had 1,427 rushing yards, 161 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns, 90 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one sack and three interceptions.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo falls to Michigan State: Grace White scored a game-high 22 points but Valparaiso fell 73-62 to Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan. Djay Frederick added 15 points for Valpo (0-3).
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Valpo adds recruit: Elizabeth Sobieski of Muskego, Wisconsin, who won the 2020 Wisconsin state singles title, has signed a letter of intent with Valparaiso. Sobieski also helped her team win a state title in 2020 and finish second in 2019.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Marquette's Martinez picks Manchester: Armando Martinez, who led Marquette in innings pitched (62.2). starts (12) and strikeouts (86) last season, has signed with Division III Manchester.
SOCCER
U.S., Jamaica play to 1-1 draw: Tim Weah’s 11th-minute goal was matched by Michail Antonio’s spectacular 34-yard strike in the 22nd minute, leaving the United States with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier in Kingston, Jamaica. Coming off Friday’s 2-0 home win against Mexico, the U.S. was looking to move into strong position to reach the World Cup as qualifying passed the halfway point. But a point on the road still left the Americans on track to claim one of three spots from North and Central America and the Caribbean. The U.S., which survived a disallowed Jamaican goal in the 84th minute, has 15 points going into its final six qualifiers. Pending late games, Mexico was next with 14 followed by Canada (13), Panama (11), Jamaica (seven), Costa Rica and El Salvador (six each) and Honduras (three).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illini's Bielema tests positive for COVID: Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. Bielema said Tuesday he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day. “I’m disappointed that I will not be with our team this week when we travel to Iowa, but I’m grateful that I’m vaccinated and received the booster shot last week,” he said in a statement. Bielema said without elaborating that “through technology” he would be “as present as possible.” Assistant head coach George McDonald will be in charge during Bielema's absence. Bielema said he hoped to return to the team next week.