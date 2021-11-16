TF South's Ernest Temple named first-team all-state

U.S., Jamaica play to 1-1 draw: Tim Weah’s 11th-minute goal was matched by Michail Antonio’s spectacular 34-yard strike in the 22nd minute, leaving the United States with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier in Kingston, Jamaica. Coming off Friday’s 2-0 home win against Mexico, the U.S. was looking to move into strong position to reach the World Cup as qualifying passed the halfway point. But a point on the road still left the Americans on track to claim one of three spots from North and Central America and the Caribbean. The U.S., which survived a disallowed Jamaican goal in the 84th minute, has 15 points going into its final six qualifiers. Pending late games, Mexico was next with 14 followed by Canada (13), Panama (11), Jamaica (seven), Costa Rica and El Salvador (six each) and Honduras (three).