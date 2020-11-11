The Girls are still on The Run, but not from COVID-19

PORTAGE — A global pandemic made it difficult, but the Girls on the Run fall season was going to happen.
“We all felt, as a staff, that we absolutely have to do something. It’s even more important that we have a season than ever before,” GOTR Executive Director Jill Schleuter-Kim said. “Giving girls an opportunity to get their emotions out, whatever they were feeling, we felt like was more important than ever.”
Girls on the Run is a national program for girls in third through eighth grades intended to build personal strength and identity and train for 5K runs. Coaches usually lead teams through a 10-week curriculum with discussions, activities and running games culminating in a service project and a celebratory 5K event. This year, the program was only eight weeks long with some teams only participating online.
The Northwest Indiana chapter, which started in 2007, normally hosts four large races per year with over 90 teams. Because of the virus, GOTR will hold seven smaller races this season in an effort it's calling “K Your Way.” Virtual teams are doing dance parties, a personal 5K or a 1-mile run or walk. The group was able to take the show on the road this year thanks to a newly-purchase trailer made possible by a grant from the Porter County Community Foundation.
“I think girls have been really happy to come out and parents have been happy to have a place to take them,” Schleuter-Kim said. “It’s a place for them to come out with their friends or make new friends, connect with a mentor and just get out and play and have fun.”
The group held its first autumn run at The Nativity of Our Savior church and school Thursday in Portage. Fifth-graders Erica Canello and Anya Lopez, both 10 years old and from Portage, said they didn’t mind.
“It’s different because we’re not running with a bunch of other girls. We’re just running by ourselves,” Canello said. “It’s also kind of good because it’s just us so we can have all the (merchandise).”
The Nativity of Our Savior school team was the only group running Thursday, led by coaches Beth Franzen, Cathy Shuster and Amanda Sandilla. The team ran their usual practice route in the neighborhood near the church.
“The life skills that girls learn and the bonding that they have is incredible,” Franzen said. “It’s not about running. It’s about finishing.”
Some of the lessons had to be modified because of the virus. Games of tag, for example, were done with pool noodles to avoid touching.
“A lot of girls do have problems. Some girls, when they talk about themselves and everything going on, they actually cry,” Canello said. “We get to help them with that.”
GOTR hopes to have a larger season in the spring with about 25 runs to keep numbers small.
To volunteer or donate, visit gotrofnwi.org or find Girls on The Run of Northwest Indiana on Facebook.
