The Girls are still on The Run, but not from COVID-19

PORTAGE — A global pandemic made it difficult, but the Girls on the Run fall season was going to happen.

“We all felt, as a staff, that we absolutely have to do something. It’s even more important that we have a season than ever before,” GOTR Executive Director Jill Schleuter-Kim said. “Giving girls an opportunity to get their emotions out, whatever they were feeling, we felt like was more important than ever.”

Girls on the Run is a national program for girls in third through eighth grades intended to build personal strength and identity and train for 5K runs. Coaches usually lead teams through a 10-week curriculum with discussions, activities and running games culminating in a service project and a celebratory 5K event. This year, the program was only eight weeks long with some teams only participating online.

The Northwest Indiana chapter, which started in 2007, normally hosts four large races per year with over 90 teams. Because of the virus, GOTR will hold seven smaller races this season in an effort it's calling “K Your Way.” Virtual teams are doing dance parties, a personal 5K or a 1-mile run or walk. The group was able to take the show on the road this year thanks to a newly-purchase trailer made possible by a grant from the Porter County Community Foundation.