The IHSAA announced changes to its postseason basketball tournaments

PREP BASKETBALL

IHSAA updates playoffs: The Executive Committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association voted on a significant change to its basketball tournament format on Thursday. The most glaring change is making the regional round one game and the semistate round two games. "We really like the potential of a high-energy atmosphere at the semi-state level with a chance to advance to the state championship games the following week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Pacers and Fever,” IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig said via press release. “This new format will double the number of teams who play a week longer in the tournament and should create a lot of excitement in those communities and will be financially beneficial for those communities that serve as host sites." The change replaces a two-game regional round followed by a single semistate game that had been in place since 2002. The changes, impacting both the boys and girls postseasons, will go into effect for this winter's tournaments.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo alumni to play in TBT: In recent years The Basketball Tournament, or TBT, has gained popularity with games airing on the ESPN family of networks and teams featuring star-studded casts of former college stars. On Wednesday it was announced that a team of former Beacons hoopers will suit up for their shot at the $1 million prize. The team, named The Cru, will play as the No. 8 seed in the Omaha Regional. They open the tournament against No. 1 seed Gutter Cat Gang on July 16 at 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Valpo makes coaching hires: The Beacons announced three new additions to its coaching staffs on Thursday. First, Gabe Miller will join Valparaiso as its Associate Director of Sports Performance, serving as the strength and conditioning coach for the football and women's basketball programs. Additionally, the football program made two more hires of its own. Tim Smith was brought in as wide receivers coach and Vernell Price will join the program as its defensive tackles coach.

WOMEN'S BOWLING

Valpo collects academic awards: Eight Valparaiso bowlers were named to the Southland Bowling League's Academic Honor Roll on Thursday. Allura Magsino, Noelle Doody, Addy Bates, Ruth Magaña, Isabella Palamaro, Kaitlyn Cavender, Alli Eible and Lilu Smith were all selected. "All members of the Southland Bowling League’s Academic Honor Roll team must have earned at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least one year at the nominating institution," according to a Beacons press release.

