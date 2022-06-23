The IHSAA announced changes to its postseason basketball tournaments

IHSAA updates playoffs: The Executive Committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association voted on a significant change to its basketball tournament format on Thursday. The most glaring change is making the regional round one game and the semistate round two games. "We really like the potential of a high-energy atmosphere at the semi-state level with a chance to advance to the state championship games the following week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Pacers and Fever,” IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig said via press release. “This new format will double the number of teams who play a week longer in the tournament and should create a lot of excitement in those communities and will be financially beneficial for those communities that serve as host sites." The change replaces a two-game regional round followed by a single semistate game that had been in place since 2002. The changes, impacting both the boys and girls postseasons, will go into effect for this winter's tournaments.
UPDATE: 1 airlifted, I-94 reopened after lawnmower struck by westbound van, state says Valpo alumni to play in TBT: In recent years The Basketball Tournament, or TBT, has gained popularity with games airing on the ESPN family of networks and teams featuring star-studded casts of former college stars. On Wednesday it was announced that a team of former Beacons hoopers will suit up for their shot at the $1 million prize. The team, named The Cru, will play as the No. 8 seed in the Omaha Regional. They open the tournament against No. 1 seed Gutter Cat Gang on July 16 at 11 a.m. Valpo makes coaching hires: The Beacons announced three new additions to its coaching staffs on Thursday. First, Gabe Miller will join Valparaiso as its Associate Director of Sports Performance, serving as the strength and conditioning coach for the football and women's basketball programs. Additionally, the football program made two more hires of its own. Tim Smith was brought in as wide receivers coach and Vernell Price will join the program as its defensive tackles coach. Valpo collects academic awards: Eight Valparaiso bowlers were named to the Southland Bowling League's Academic Honor Roll on Thursday. Allura Magsino, Noelle Doody, Addy Bates, Ruth Magaña, Isabella Palamaro, Kaitlyn Cavender, Alli Eible and Lilu Smith were all selected. "All members of the Southland Bowling League’s Academic Honor Roll team must have earned at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least one year at the nominating institution," according to a Beacons press release.
PHOTOS: Chesterton plays Cathedral in Class 4A state championship
032722-spt-bkh-state_1
Chesterton players watch from the bench during the last minute of the 65-31 loss to Cathedral in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_2
Chesterton’s Travis Grayson, left, Chris Mullen, center, and Carson Parrish watch as the team's coaches get their state runner-up medals after the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_3
Chesterton’s Travis Grayson is stopped by Jaron Tibbs and Tayshawn Comer at the basket in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_4
Chesterton’s Travis Grayson goes past Jaron Tibbs to the basket in the first quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_5
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen, right, chases down the loose ball with Cathedral's Jaron Tibbs in pursuit during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_6
Chesterton’s Owen Guest consoles Carson Parrish as time expires in the 65-31 loss to Cathedral in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_7
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen guards Jake Davis in the first quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_8
Chesterton’s Justin Sims and Chris Mullen go for the rebound against Jaron Tibbs in the second quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_9
Chesterton's Justin Sims (4) receives a hug following the Trojans' 65-31 loss to Cathedral during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_10
Chesterton’s Tyler Parrish goes to the basket against Xavier Booker in the first quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_11
Chesterton’s Carson Parrish takes a shot over Jaron Tibbs in the first quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_12
Chesterton’s George Vrahoretis gets a shot off while surrounded by Jaiden Malichi, Jake Davis and Jaxon Edwards in the second quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_13
Chesterton’s Travis Grayson gets a shot off as time expires in the first quarter during the Class 4A state championship game against Cathedral on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_14
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen gets a shot off with pressure from Cathedral’s Tayshawn Comer in the third quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_15
Chesterton’s Justin Sims is stopped at the basket by Cathedral’s Xavier Booker in the fourth quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_16
Chesterton’s Tyler Parrish takes a shot between Cathedral’s Jake Davis and Jaron Tibbs in the fourth quarter during the 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_17
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen gets a shot off at the basket against Cathedral’s Jake Davisduring the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_18
Chesterton’s Justin Sims is stopped at the basket by Cathedral’s Jaxon Edwards in the fourth quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_19
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen is presented the Trestor Mental Attitude Award after the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_20
Chesterton’s fans cheer during the player introductions at the Class 4A state championship game against Cathedral on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_21
Chesterton’s Justin Sims takes the opening tip against Cathedral’s Xavier Booker at the start of the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_22
Chesterton coach Marc Urban directs his players during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_23
Cathedral’s Tayshawn Comer gets the deep pass against Chesterton’s Travis Grayson in the second quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_24
Chesterton’s Nick Furmanek is helped up after drawing a foul under the basket against Cathedral in the second quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_25
Chesterton’s Owen Guest gets the ball away from Cathedral’s Jaxon Edwards in the third quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_26
Chesterton’s Owen Guest defends Cathedral’s Tayshawn Comer in the fourth quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_27
The Chesterton Trojans wait for the horn to take the court for warms up at the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_28
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen can’t get the rebound against Cathedral’s Xavier Booker, Tayshawn Comer, and Jaron Tibbs in the second quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_29
Chesterton’s Jordan Hughes gets a shot off against Cathedral’s Gabe Rodriguez at the basket in the final minute of the 65-31 loss during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
