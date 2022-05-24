The Northwest Indiana Oilmen and Lake County Corn Dogs open Northern League season

The Midwest Collegiate League has a new name that's also a very old name.

The six-team loop stretching from Northwest Indiana to Chicago's western suburbs with local teams based in Whiting (the Northwest Indiana Oilmen) and Crown Point (the Lake County Corn Dogs) opened its season Monday as the Northern League. The new name reflects commissioner Don Popravak's appreciation for baseball history and the league's newly expanded player pool.

Formerly limited to players with no pro experience who either were in college or on their way there, the league now is open to players who have completed their college eligibility along with those who have limited pro experience.

"Major League Baseball changed the landscape for affiliated baseball," said Popravak, who also owns the Oilmen and three other NL teams. "They changed the landscape for the independent leagues. I thought that was a great opportunity to rebrand at that point."

The original Northern League dates back to the beginning of the 20th century as a Class D professional loop and went through a variety of incarnations before disbanding in 1971.

It was revived as an independent pro league in 1993 and was the original home of the Gary SouthShore RailCats before going defunct again in 2010.

Now the name is back with a similar mission to its original one of helping younger, less experienced players chase their pro baseball dreams.

It's personal in a sense for Popravak: "My dad played Class D ball for the New York Giants in the '50s."

The new landscape that Popravak cited is one that includes 43 fewer affiliated minor league teams, which translates to around 1,200 fewer roster spots. At the same time, MLB has formed partnerships with the remaining independent leagues for player development.

But there aren't enough indy teams for all the players who still think they can make money playing a kids' game.

Hence the new Northern League's expanded recruiting focus.

"We didn't want to turn ballplayers away who still had a career ahead of them," Popravak said. "We've signed two, three players off Frontier League rosters (who were cut). ... If there's a talented kid who finds himself out of affiliated ball through no fault of his own, bring it on."

Expanding on the theme of something new that's also something familiar is the field leadership for the two local Northern League teams.

Adam Enright is back for a second stint with the Oilmen after a previous seven-year run as coach (2012-14) and manager (2015-18). He won MCL titles in 2016 and '18.

The Corn Dogs manager is Justin Huisman, who was the first manager of the Oilmen from 2012-14, winning a MCL title in the franchise's debut season.

The Corn Dogs are scheduled to host the first home game in franchise history Thursday vs. the Oilmen at Legacy Fields at Center Ross Park, with Friday serving as a backup in case of bad weather.

The Oilmen play their first 11 games on the road before opening at home on June 8 vs. the Chicago American Giants.

After shepherding the league through the pandemic, the rebranding and the roster makeup changes, Popravak is eager for what lies ahead. He expects to bring more new owners into the fold in future seasons.

"I've done what I can to keep it together and we're poised for growth," he said.

