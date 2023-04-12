There was a big game that night, but then-Valparaiso head coach Bryce Drew and then-assistant Roger Powell Jr. couldn't help but dream — just a little bit.

They were a few hours away from taking the floor to face off with St. Mary's with a trip to Madison Square Garden to play in the NIT semifinals on the line, but they allowed their minds to wander to the idea of taking Valparaiso to the semifinals of another tournament.

"Bryce and I talked about possibly taking Valpo to a Final Four," Powell said of that conversation on March 22, 2016. "We talked about it and we had it in our hearts. There was a vision of ours."

That night, Alec Peters dropped 20 points in front of a record crowd of 5,444 fans at the ARC to power Valpo to a 60-44 victory and a trip to the program's first NIT semifinal.

After the final buzzer, Powell stood at center court leading fans, students and players in prayer.

It would be the last time Powell would serve as an assistant at the ARC. Valparaiso would eke out a 72-70 win over BYU in the NIT semis before falling to George Washington in the final. After the season, Powell would follow Drew to Vanderbilt as his associate head coach.

That moment at center court, surrounded by the community in prayer, sticks with Powell all these years later. So does that conversation he had with Drew that morning.

"I have some unfinished business. Unfinished business."

On Friday, Valparaiso announced the hiring of Powell as the 23rd head coach of the men's basketball program and the first Black man to do so. Powell was back for his unfinished business.

Powell's Final Four aspirations were high in 2016. In 2023, they feel otherworldly. The ARC he returns to looks largely unchanged, but Valparaiso men's basketball is in a completely different place.

Valparaiso was coming off six-straight winning seasons. It was the class of the Horizon League, making the NCAA Tournament twice and topping the 20-win mark in five of those six years.

Now, Valparaiso is in a new conference, the Missouri Valley and Powell inherits a team that has yet to finish with a conference record above .500 in its six season in the MVC. Heck, when Powell was last on the sideline the Beacons went by a different name — the Crusaders.

You'll have to excuse Powell for dreaming big, however.

Powell hails from the south end of Joliet. He was a four-year letter winner for Joliet West. Recruited by Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Self, Powell played his college ball at Illinois where he was twice named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

After college, he caught on Briefly with the Utah Jazz and legendary coach Jerry Sloan playing in parts of the 2006-07 season.

His professional career also included stints in the NBA's D-League, the Continental Basketball League, Italy's Serie A, the Israeli Super League, Spain's Liga ACB and France's LNB Pro A.

Tara Powell, Roger's wife, was convinced he'd make a great coach. Roger, on the other hand, wanted to play until he couldn't any more.

That's when Bryce Drew came calling and the rest is history.

Powell now joins the Beacons after spending three seasons as an assistant on another Hall of Fame coach's staff, this time Gonzaga's Mark Few.

"Roger has won at every level," Valparaiso Athletic Director Charles Small said. "He's very successful at every level he's been at, every stop he's been at."

It's those stops that have shaped Powell's basketball philosophy. He wants his Beacons to run a fast-paced offense, akin to the Zags offense that finished tops in the nation in scoring. Defensively, expect the Beacons to employ a gap man-to-man scheme featuring what Powell likes to call "bloody nose lane" when opponents try to penetrate the paint, something he picked up from Sloan.

"Hopefully the refs don't call anything," he said. "We're gonna play physical."

He wants to use his connections in the Region to "win the area" in recruiting. He visualizes bringing in players from Northwest Indiana and Chicago's South Suburbs — whether it's straight out of high school, junior college or in the NCAA's transfer portal.

Off the court, Powell wants to change the mindset and the culture around Valparaiso basketball. His No. 1 goal, he said, is building young men. That is where the university and its new men's basketball coach may most closely align.

Powell is a preacher and founder of RPJ Ministries Organization, which Valpo Athletics described as an organization "which mentors and trains young leaders to be Godly examples on their sports team and school campuses."

Valparaiso, a Lutheran university, has no qualms with Powell's leading with his faith. In fact, Valparaiso José Padilla cited Powell being a man of faith as a driving factor in his hiring.

Powell, who earned the nickname "The Rev" during his days with the Illini, knows he needs to be more than just a preacher for the Beacons.

"Faith is important to me," Powell said, "but building young men has nothing to do with faith. Building young men is integrity, it's hard work. For me, my faith is what pushes that, drives that. For me, just the principles of hard work and bringing it every day and being a strong leader, those things equal wins."

The last ingredient Powell believes he needs to accomplish his lofty goals is the Valparaiso community — the same community he prayed with after that St. Mary's win in 2016.

"This is your team," Powell told those in attendance for his introductary press conference Wednesday. "Valparaiso, we are your team. Northwest Indiana, we are your team. We need to do this together. And you guys are going to join us and it’s going to be that much more rewarding."

Despite all that needs to go right, that still won't stop Powell from dreaming big.

"Why can’t we go to the Final Four?" Powell said. "Why can’t we win multiple conference championships?

"That’s what I’m bringing. That’s what I’m believing. And my players better have that mentality because we’re going to do it."

