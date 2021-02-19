The Sky's Kahleah Copper gives back as an assistant coach at Purdue Northwest

A glance at the Purdue Northwest roster triggers an obvious question: How did Sky guard Kahleah Copper, blossoming into WNBA stardom, end up on the Division II school’s coaching staff in the prime of her playing career?
The path to that answer starts where so many have for the past 11 months: COVID-19.
Copper, 26, had just returned from the 2020 WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. She had a lucrative contract to play in Israel during the Sky’s offseason, but wasn’t sure about living overseas as the global pandemic raged.
“Everything with COVID was getting out of hand,” Copper said in a telephone interview. “The second wave had hit so hard. I was home, just resting and recovering and not wanting to deal with COVID.”
That’s when Purdue Northwest head coach Courtney Locke called. Locke had played for legendary Rutgers coach Vivian Stringer a decade before Copper did.
“She reached out with the opportunity; I thought about it and decided that this for sure would make me grow as a player,” Copper said. “I accepted the position.”
Despite leaving six figures worth of money on the table by opting out of playing in Israel, Copper doesn’t sound like someone who regrets the decision.
“They’re amazing, every single one of them,” Copper said of the Pride players. “They make my day, every day.”
Unlike in the days when WNBA players needed jobs in the offseason to support themselves, her winter job is not out of necessity. Copper turned her restricted free-agent status into a $165,000 annual salary when she re-signed with the Sky. Once the pandemic is sufficiently tamed, overseas opportunities might be too lucrative to bypass, but for the moment, Copper is pouring her efforts into becoming a better player and making those she teaches and plays with and against on a daily basis better players.
“I’m enjoying mostly being able to teach the game, the player-development side, because I know how much confidence that gives you in yourself,” said Copper, who in her fifth season more than doubled her career high scoring average of 14.9 points per game for the Sky during the season in the bubble. “And to see the players put into the game what we’re training is so rewarding as a coach.”
Transitioning from the NAIA, PNW is in its fourth year in NCAA Division II, and the Pride plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Locke is in her second season at the school, which went 4-36 (.100 winning percentage) in conference games in its first two years, and is 8-26 (.235) in conference play under Locke.
If Copper had not known Locke played for Stringer, it wouldn’t have taken her long to figure it out.
“For sure you can tell,” Copper said. “Right down to the offense that we run, how she runs the program, how she wants her culture, what she wants her players to embody on the court, that fight and that never-give-up, we’re-going-to-get-what-we-deserve mentality. I definitely see it.”
The roster consists of five freshmen, four sophomores, two juniors and two seniors.
“We have to grow up, grow up quick,” Copper said. “We have to reach a maturity level and we have to learn how to win. We know that our margin of error is small, which is fine, but we have to bring it every single night, whether things are going our way offensively or not. We have to control what we can control, and that starts with defense.”
Spoken like a true coach.
Copper said her relationship with assistant coaches through the years played a part in her decision to accept Locke’s offer.
“All the assistant coaches that I’ve had I’m still in contact with,” Copper said. “They’re still my mentors and they still take care of me and are always there for me. I felt like I needed to be there for someone the way they were there for me. I had a tremendous amount of assistant coaches who took care of me in college, making sure I was OK emotionally, mentally, even on the court. I just wanted to be able to give that to someone.”
Asked to name an assistant coach who had a strong influence on her, Copper answered emphatically before the question was finished: “Chelsea Newton.”
Then an assistant at Rutgers, Newton now is at Georgia in a similar role.
When that was relayed to Newton in a telephone interview, she said with a laugh: “Oh, she’s so sweet. You know what, she gave me some gray hairs when I was coaching her, but at least now she’s making up for it with kind words.”
Newton reflected on Copper’s early days at Rutgers.
“She was a wide-eyed freshman, always super smart kid, had grown up in Philadelphia, so she was wise, very wise, on and off the court," Newton said. "She had a lot to learn, super raw, but she wanted to do it, wanted to do it. She is a freakish athlete and such an intelligent kid. She was a joy going through that process, stubborn at times.”
Copper’s engaging approach and basketball smarts lend her potential as a coach, but aren’t the most important traits her former pupil brings to the job, according to Newton.
“You can be an intelligent basketball player and (have) a great personality, but if you’re not in it for the right reasons, you’re not going to last long,” Newton said. "Kahleah definitely is in it for the right reasons. She wants to help the next generation of student-athletes and teach them and wants to see them be successful. Talking to her, I can see how she wants it more for them than anything else, I’m like, ‘Yeah, she’ll be a great coach, she sure will.’"
How soon?
“I think she’s going to be a star in the business whenever she decides to come over this way and put the ball down, but I want her to keep playing basketball as long as she can,” Newton said.
That’s the plan.