The Sky's Kahleah Copper gives back as an assistant coach at Purdue Northwest

Asked to name an assistant coach who had a strong influence on her, Copper answered emphatically before the question was finished: “Chelsea Newton.”

Then an assistant at Rutgers, Newton now is at Georgia in a similar role.

When that was relayed to Newton in a telephone interview, she said with a laugh: “Oh, she’s so sweet. You know what, she gave me some gray hairs when I was coaching her, but at least now she’s making up for it with kind words.”

Newton reflected on Copper’s early days at Rutgers.

“She was a wide-eyed freshman, always super smart kid, had grown up in Philadelphia, so she was wise, very wise, on and off the court," Newton said. "She had a lot to learn, super raw, but she wanted to do it, wanted to do it. She is a freakish athlete and such an intelligent kid. She was a joy going through that process, stubborn at times.”

Copper’s engaging approach and basketball smarts lend her potential as a coach, but aren’t the most important traits her former pupil brings to the job, according to Newton.