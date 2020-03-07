Thompson scores 22 as Merrillville holds off Anderson, Lake Central

"It was big for us," said Dixon, who scored six points and added six boards. "I got a good read on the pass but didn't know the ball was gonna up where it did."

Anderson hit three of his first four shots while Thompson hit a couple and added two free throws, as both finished with six first-quarter points apiece.

Merrillville junior guard Dorian Harris hit a couple threes in the first quarter as well, with the Pirates taking a 12-6 lead into the second.

However at the 7:44 mark in the second period, the game was stopped due to Harris bleeding from his face following a collision.

The game was stopped a second time at the 1:27 mark in the third quarter due to more drips of blood from Harris' face and he didn't see the floor after that.

"I was trying to get around a screen to cover (Nick) Anderson, but I bumped heads with one of my teammates," said Harris, who had a noticeable cut just over his upper lip. "I just tried to encourage my teammates as much as I can when I wasn't in there."

A winner of four straight, Merrillville (12-12) will face Duneland foe Valparaiso (17-8) in the second semifinal of the Michigan City Regional at noon next Saturday.