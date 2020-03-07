Thompson scores 22 as Merrillville holds off Anderson, Lake Central

EAST CHICAGO — The loudly enthusiastic crowd didn't know when it was going to happen, but it knew that Nick Anderson and Keon Thompson would counter each other's shots at some point.
In the first matchup between Lake Central and Merrillville on Feb. 6, Anderson hit a three from halfcourt to end the game.
On Saturday night, it was Thompson's night to shine but on a much bigger stage. Merrillville edged out Lake Central 45-42 behind the standout junior's 22 points for the Pirates' first sectional title since 2017.
The Indians were rallying and climbed within three at the end of the third, which was capped by Anderson hitting a three to offset Thompson's three-point play.
"We got more defensive stops this time," Merrillville coach Bo Patton said. "Nick is a hard cover, but I'm a big believer in faith and I am blessed to be in this position."
There were five lead changes in the fourth quarter, with the first coming at 6:18 on an Anderson jumper to make it 35-34 after Lake Central (14-12) had been trailing the entire game.
Thompson answered the shot with a field goal of his own.
The turning point came at 1:28 left with the Pirates up 42-39 when Pirates sophomore forward Ajanen Dixon stole a Lake Central pass at midcourt and broke free for a slam dunk, sending the Merrillville faithful into a frenzy and putting his team up five.
"It was big for us," said Dixon, who scored six points and added six boards. "I got a good read on the pass but didn't know the ball was gonna up where it did."
Anderson hit three of his first four shots while Thompson hit a couple and added two free throws, as both finished with six first-quarter points apiece.
Merrillville junior guard Dorian Harris hit a couple threes in the first quarter as well, with the Pirates taking a 12-6 lead into the second.
However at the 7:44 mark in the second period, the game was stopped due to Harris bleeding from his face following a collision.
The game was stopped a second time at the 1:27 mark in the third quarter due to more drips of blood from Harris' face and he didn't see the floor after that.
"I was trying to get around a screen to cover (Nick) Anderson, but I bumped heads with one of my teammates," said Harris, who had a noticeable cut just over his upper lip. "I just tried to encourage my teammates as much as I can when I wasn't in there."
A winner of four straight, Merrillville (12-12) will face Duneland foe Valparaiso (17-8) in the second semifinal of the Michigan City Regional at noon next Saturday.
Patton said he was nervous about his team performing on a back-to-back but knew that Thompson and Co. would rise to the challenge.
Merrillville had lost to Hobart 60-59 on the second of a back-to-back on Feb. 22 and haven't lost since.
"I was a little worried because we exerted a lot of energy by coming back against Michigan City down 28 and lost on a free throw back then, but we have the best player in the state in Keon and a bunch of good role players," Patton said. "I want to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and I told the guys to have faith in the process."
Anderson ended his stellar career at Lake Central by pouring in a game-high 25 points. Indians junior forward Nate Oakley added 10.
"Nick (Anderson) is a great player and we made some adjustments to try to stop him," a calm Keon Thompson said. "All the hard work we have put in this season is paying off."