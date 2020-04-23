'Those are big heels to fill': Niele Ivey introduced as Notre Dame women's basketball coach

“As long as Niele remained interested and available, whenever Muffet made that decision, this was the path we’d move in,” he said.

McGraw described her protege as charismatic.

“She’s someone that people are attracted to. A smile that lights up the gym,” she said. “So fun to be around. Can flip the switch and be serious and intense as anyone in the gym."

Ivey was one of the most sought-after assistant coaches in women’s basketball, but she never took any of the jobs, saying she didn't want to uproot her son when he was in high school. He's headed to college in the fall.

When the Grizzlies offered her an assistant coaching position last year, McGraw told her she couldn't turn it down. Ivey left a big mark on the NBA team in her one season.

“She’s about to go crazy at Notre Dame. I can tell this is something that really is a good fit for her. ... Everything she’s done this season to prep us for a game, help us on our game,” Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “She’s unreal, and I’m just really happy for her.”

Ivey said she's learned a lot from McGraw and that the biggest difference between the two is that the new coach is more “warm and fuzzy”.