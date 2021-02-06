Three records fall as Chesterton wins 22nd consecutive sectional title

VALPARAISO — Chesterton senior Maisyn Klimczak set a pair of meet records in leading the Trojans to a 22nd consecutive sectional championship.
One was a reset of her own with a time of 4 minutes, 53.88 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle.
The second came with family bragging rights. She broke older sister Jaclyn Klimczak’s record in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.61.
“So that feels good,” Klimczak said.
Kilmczak also joined teammates Rachel Dildine, Alana Jardenil and Veronika Ozimek to break the sectional record in the 400 freestyle in 3:27.13. Chesterton claimed nine of the 11 swim crown to win the team title ahead of Valparaiso and LaPorte.
As a result, the IU Natatorium at IUPUI in Indianapolis will once again be filled with plenty of Trojans at next week’s state finals.
“We’re going to be really well represented,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “I think they have a little bit more left to give and some spots where we can cut some time, but we’re definitely very much looking forward to next weekend.”
Dildine, a freshman, matched Klimczak with two individual wins in the 200 individual medley (2:05.91) and 100 butterfly (55.64). Jardenil, a junior, won the 100 breaststroke and Trojan senior Mady Elliott claimed the 100 backstroke (57.67).
Chesterton’s 200 freestyle relay (1:35.82) of Ozimek, Klimczak, senior Sophia Gill and sophomore Sierra Jones and its 200 medley relay (1:45.11) of senior Lauren Unruh, Elliott, Jardenil and Ozimek will also go into the state meet with times that all project to make the final heats.
Pavlovich said he and his staff have put an increased emphasis on the relays because of the caliber of sprinters they have available and some of the unknowns around how COVID-19 protocols might impact competition.
All three relays swam times considerably quicker than those posted at last year’s state finals where the Trojans took seventh in the 200 medley relay, 13th in the 200 freestyle relay and 11th in the 400 freestyle relay.
“It’s pretty much the same group of girls, but you add in Rachel Dildine, which is big,” Pavlovich said. “We’re a faster team than we were at this time last year, that’s for sure.”
Klimczak said she and her teammates have fed off one another.
“Our relays have taken a really big step this year,” Klimczak said. “Last year, I feel like we kind of struggled finding kids that could sprint but now there’s so many of us.”
Hobart senior Emma Wright, a University of Houston signee, repeated as champion in both the 50 freestyle (23.43) and 100 freestyle (50.05). Her 50 time was a tenth quicker than her 10th-place finish a season ago, and her 100 time would have put her 0.08 seconds behind reigning state champion Kristina Paegle, a Bloomington South junior.
Ozimek finished second behind Wright in 50.59 to also be under the state cut line.
Wright said she’s pleased with the times she posted in sectionals before one final taper and that she still has fractions of a second she can shave between her underwater and tempo tweaks. The 2019 100 freestyle champion said most of what is left is mental.
“I’m just going to keep telling myself that I can go faster,” Wright said. “I need to dig deep and just keep saying I can be quicker, that I want better times.”
Valparaiso sophomore Lindsey Gisler broker her pool record with 405.65 points to win the diving portion of the meet. Hobart senior Alivia Ahner, Michigan City junior Sarah Weber and Valparaiso freshman Lara Stamp followed on the podium to advance to Tuesday’s diving regional at Valparaiso High School.