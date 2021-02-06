Three records fall as Chesterton wins 22nd consecutive sectional title

Chesterton’s 200 freestyle relay (1:35.82) of Ozimek, Klimczak, senior Sophia Gill and sophomore Sierra Jones and its 200 medley relay (1:45.11) of senior Lauren Unruh, Elliott, Jardenil and Ozimek will also go into the state meet with times that all project to make the final heats.

Pavlovich said he and his staff have put an increased emphasis on the relays because of the caliber of sprinters they have available and some of the unknowns around how COVID-19 protocols might impact competition.

All three relays swam times considerably quicker than those posted at last year’s state finals where the Trojans took seventh in the 200 medley relay, 13th in the 200 freestyle relay and 11th in the 400 freestyle relay.

“It’s pretty much the same group of girls, but you add in Rachel Dildine, which is big,” Pavlovich said. “We’re a faster team than we were at this time last year, that’s for sure.”

Klimczak said she and her teammates have fed off one another.

“Our relays have taken a really big step this year,” Klimczak said. “Last year, I feel like we kind of struggled finding kids that could sprint but now there’s so many of us.”