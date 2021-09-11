Three-year varsity veteran Matt McCracken offers steadying presence for Chesterton defense

CHESTERTON — Matt McCracken was all smiles on Friday night, and for good reason.
From the moment the senior linebacker stretched out his hands to partially block an opposing punt on the game’s opening possession, it was all Chesterton in a 42-6 romp past LaPorte.
“(Senior year) couldn’t be going better,” McCracken said. “You know, the only thing that could be better is if we let up less points. We’re looking for shutouts every week.”
McCracken, a senior who has stepped into a starring role on the Trojans defense in his third year of varsity football, credited the unit's experience for its success.
The Trojans were without another standout linebacker, Gage DeMarco, for the second straight week. McCracken was all over the field in his stead.
“Obviously, losing our leading tackler from last year, Gage DeMarco, it’s really not just one guy that steps up,” McCracken said. “It’s the whole defense that has to step up in order for us to make up for his play. Guys like Keegan Wrigley, Ethan Troy especially — he’s got to go both ways now. Everyone on the D-line, they’re just making plays.”
McCracken is dead set on helping Chesterton run the table in the Duneland Athletic Conference, and beyond that, earning the school’s first-ever sectional title. Although the season is young, the Trojans (4-0, 2-0 DAC) are in good shape ahead of a marquee matchup next weekend against rival Valparaiso (4-0, 2-0 DAC).
After earning a varsity spot as a sophomore and making a few starts, then stepping into a larger role last season, McCracken is playing his best ball now. He finished Friday's game with seven total tackles (two solo).
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has the physical traits to succeed, but also has the confidence and swagger to match.
LaPorte burned the Trojans defense on its second drive in the first quarter, when Slicers quarterback Antonio Christensen — starting in place of injured R.J. Anglin — found Jayden Parkes for a 52-yard touchdown pass.
But McCracken and Chesterton responded. His fumble recovery on a LaPorte handoff set up quarterback Chris Mullen and the Trojans offense up for a quick score with excellent field position at the Slicers 26-yard line.
“The ball’s on the ground, it’s fair game,” McCracken said. “Anybody can get it, and turnovers are huge in games like these. So if you can get on the ball, get our offense a chance to score, they’re going to capitalize on it. We’ve got the best quarterback in the state, in the country even, so it doesn’t matter. You know he’s going to come through and play every week.”
Trojans coach Mark Peterson has a lot of trust in McCracken.
“Wonderful kid, he’s a 4.00 student,” Peterson said. “A really high academic young man, and just continues to do a great job. Everything that he does on the football field and in the classroom is top notch.”
McCracken organizes the defense based on how the offense lines up, calling out plays and making any pre-snap adjustments.
“Overall, he’s just done a fantastic job communicating, getting our defense in the right depth positions, giving us an opportunity to make plays,” Peterson said. “He’s been a fantastic leader, he’s one of our captains this year.”
McCracken doesn’t take any days — or plays — off. He showed it late in the game when LaPorte was driving and faced a fourth-and-long.
Christensen completed a short pass to tight end Grant Ott-Large, and there was room to run and pick up the first. But McCracken wrapped up the 220-pound tight end to force a turnover on downs.
Such plays are what McCracken has built his reputation on. The respect he has from his coaches and teammates was earned over the years, not given overnight.
“It’s exactly that, it’s just proving yourself,” McCracken said. “Day in and day out, showing up, doing the little things right and just setting an example for the younger guys. Because in the end, they’re the future of the program. You’ve just got to step up and do what you’re asked to do.”
