Three-year varsity veteran Matt McCracken offers steadying presence for Chesterton defense

CHESTERTON — Matt McCracken was all smiles on Friday night, and for good reason.

From the moment the senior linebacker stretched out his hands to partially block an opposing punt on the game’s opening possession, it was all Chesterton in a 42-6 romp past LaPorte.

“(Senior year) couldn’t be going better,” McCracken said. “You know, the only thing that could be better is if we let up less points. We’re looking for shutouts every week.”

McCracken, a senior who has stepped into a starring role on the Trojans defense in his third year of varsity football, credited the unit's experience for its success.

The Trojans were without another standout linebacker, Gage DeMarco, for the second straight week. McCracken was all over the field in his stead.

“Obviously, losing our leading tackler from last year, Gage DeMarco, it’s really not just one guy that steps up,” McCracken said. “It’s the whole defense that has to step up in order for us to make up for his play. Guys like Keegan Wrigley, Ethan Troy especially — he’s got to go both ways now. Everyone on the D-line, they’re just making plays.”