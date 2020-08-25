Tiger Woods gets to see and hear how the other half lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Tiger Woods arrived at Olympia Fields for the first time in 17 years, this time with no one around to chase after his every move from the moment he stepped out of the car until he walked off the course.

That's not a bad thing.

He'll be in a red shirt on Sunday with about the same number of people.

That's not good, at least not for him.

Woods is learning after three tournaments what others have begun to realize over the last three months. Some players thrive on energy from the crowd as a pick-me-up. Now the reaction, the volume, is the same for a birdie as a double bogey.

Woods is one of those players who feeds off noise.

“Always have,” he said. “I've played in front of thousands of people ever since I turned pro 24 years ago. It's always been odd when I haven't played in front of people. In one way, it's been nice between tees not getting tapped or getting a glove pulled out of my pocket. Those are things I've had to deal with for a very long time.

“But you hit good shots and you get on nice little runs ... we don't have the same energy, the same fan energy.”