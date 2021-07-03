Time a factor in healing process for Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews

Even more confounding is that those with initially mild illness are being affected, too. According to researchers at the University of Washington, roughly one-third of those never sick enough to be hospitalized complain of at least some of the above-listed symptoms months later.

Dr. Thomas Wilkins, a physician with Community Healthcare System’s COVID Clinic in Munster, said that athletes do not seem to be affected as often.

“I have seen a couple of athletes,” he said, “(but) the vast majority of these patients tend to be in the older age range, tend to be not the athletic type.”

For athletes the physical effects may not be the biggest challenge.

“From my experience, it has been more of a mental burden,” he said. “They feel their limitations more than the average person would because they know what their limits were before; they know what their limits are now. People with an office job may get 80% better and they can live with that. Whereas, athletes trying to get back to the highest level, feeling even 80% better is not good enough.”

Despite the resultant frustration with slow progress, athletes do seem to have one advantage over others.