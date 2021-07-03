 Skip to main content
Time a factor in healing process for Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews
SPORTS MEDICINE

Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews plans on returning to the ice for the 2021-22 season.

 Jim Hunsley

When the Blackhawks and Jonathan Toews announced in December that he would not be in training camp because of chronic fatigue, I wondered if COVID-19 was the real culprit.

However, true to NHL form, the Blackhawks said no more while Toews, 33, ended up missing the entire season.

On Wednesday, he and the team announced he was recovering from “chronic immune response syndrome,” another non-disclosure disclosure. At least some good news was tied to the “revelation.” The 12-year veteran and member of three Stanley Cup Championship teams plans to play in 2021-22.

To get the entire story, though, one needed to read Mark Lazerus's story in The Athletic, where Toews revealed he had COVID-19 in February of 2020 and probably still had the virus for much longer. The symptoms described in the piece — lethargy, chronic fatigue, digestion issues — all fit.

It's a condition medical providers are still learning how to address. Other symptoms include shortness of breath, chronic cough, chest pain, anxiety, depression, skin rashes, cognitive impairment and sensitivity to light and sound.

If this all resembles concussion to you, go to the head of the class.

Like concussion, victims do not necessarily have all the symptoms. Also similarly — and what is so frustrating to victims — recovery takes time. Often, a very long time.

Even more confounding is that those with initially mild illness are being affected, too. According to researchers at the University of Washington, roughly one-third of those never sick enough to be hospitalized complain of at least some of the above-listed symptoms months later.

Dr. Thomas Wilkins, a physician with Community Healthcare System’s COVID Clinic in Munster, said that athletes do not seem to be affected as often.

“I have seen a couple of athletes,” he said, “(but) the vast majority of these patients tend to be in the older age range, tend to be not the athletic type.”

For athletes the physical effects may not be the biggest challenge.

“From my experience, it has been more of a mental burden,” he said. “They feel their limitations more than the average person would because they know what their limits were before; they know what their limits are now. People with an office job may get 80% better and they can live with that. Whereas, athletes trying to get back to the highest level, feeling even 80% better is not good enough.”

Despite the resultant frustration with slow progress, athletes do seem to have one advantage over others.

“Since they are used to pushing themselves to their limit, they are able to contribute to their therapy a lot more,” Wilkins said. “They really push themselves harder than the average person.”

Toews, who acknowledges that he is not yet 100%, will need that edge.

Richt faces long haul with Parkinson’s

At the time that he stepped down as football coach at Miami, his alma mater, it did not make sense. Mark Richt had been back at the U for only three years, after 15 years at Georgia, when he abruptly resigned on Dec. 30, 2018, days after a Pinstripe Bowl loss to Wisconsin.

The Hurricanes had finished the season with a record of 7-5, not what had been expected. However, the previous two seasons had been unqualified successes, with Richt having been named Walter Camp Coach of the Year in 2017 on the strength of 16 consecutive wins dating back to 2016. Despite the 2018 stumble, Richt had the program going in the right direction on and off the field.

Then suddenly, he was off the sidelines at the relatively young age of 58.

His revelation via Twitter on Thursday, that he has Parkinson’s disease, was apparently prompted by friends and acquaintances asking about trouble he has been having of late with walking. Surely, he knew of the diagnosis long before going public.

Parkinson's gait is marked by small shuffling steps. It is one of the more obvious hallmarks of the disease, which also include a mask-like face and pill-rolling tremor in one or both hands. The condition is caused by a lack of dopamine in the brain.

Medication helps — for a while — as does intensive physical therapy. Rock Steady Boxing, a program initially developed in Indianapolis, greatly slows progression of the disease for many. It involves training as if for a boxing match but without ever stepping in the ring and actually trading punches. The success of the regimen is credited to the rapid repetitive movements involved.

Nonetheless, Parkinson’s is a progressive disease, often linked to repeated blows to the head, with Muhammad Ali being one of its more famous victims. One can only wonder what kind of beating Richt took in practice 40-plus years ago as a backup quarterback at Miami to eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

Over the long haul, one need not wonder how Parkinson’s disease will play out. Life expectancy after diagnosis is 7-15 years. However, a search for better treatment and a cure continues.

Rest best for Giannis

When Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, NBA fans expected the worst but hoped for the best for the Bucks forward. The worst would have been a torn ACL. However, the best arrived in the form of an MRI result which showed “no structural damage.”

However, the press release was as significant for what it did not say as for what it did. There was no mention either way about the presence of a bone bruise. By the very mechanism of the injury, Giannis had to have suffered one in the knee.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid’s experience, with suffering exactly the same injury exactly the same way in March, was chronicled in this space in April. The risks were too rapid of a return. The 76ers initially predicted Embiid would be absent for two weeks. He would end up missing three and struggled mightily on the floor when he first returned with a cumbersome brace.

Despite the high stakes of a potential NBA championship, any return by Giannis between now and the end of the playoffs would be foolish over the long haul.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT

