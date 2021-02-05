 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Times Boys Basketball Stats, Feb. 5, 2021
alert urgent

Times Boys Basketball Stats, Feb. 5, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Nicky Flesher, Jamie Hodges Jr.

Andrean's Nicky Flesher, left, and Michigan City's Jamie Hodges Jr., right, are two of the top scorers in Northwest Indiana this season.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

(Minimum 6 games played)

Points

Player, school;Games;Points;PPG

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;13;376;28.9

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;222;27.8

Cole Wireman, Kouts;16;430;26.9

Koron Davis, Bowman;10;245;24.5

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;12;273;22.8

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;13;277;21.3

Davarius Stewart, Lighthouse;13;265;20.4

James Hernandez, Washington Township;11;222;20.2

Reece Marrs, Hebron;14;278;19.9

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;12;228;19.0

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;12;224;18.7

Nicky Flesher, Andrean;9;167;18.6

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;10;184;18.4

Willie Miller, Lake Station;16;289;18.1

Brit Harris, Marquette;15;268;17.9

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;8;142;17.8

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;14;248;17.7

Harold Woods, Hammond;13;228;17.5

Quimari Peterson, West Side;7;122;17.4

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;17;294;17.3

Kyle Ross, Lake Central;9;153;17.0

Ty Smith, Crown Point;10;169;16.9

Cale Wireman, Kouts;16;268;16.8

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;12;200;16.7

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;8;133;16.6

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;23;374;16.3

Shamar Mays, Lighthouse;13;212;16.3

Brandon Clark, Portage Christian;10;161;16.1

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;15;238;15.9

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;15;232;15.5

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;13;201;15.5

Kaden Manna, Marquette;15;232;15.5

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;12;185;15.4

Brendan Carr, South Central;12;182;15.2

Evan Bush, Michigan City;14;211;15.1

Schaun Scott, Griffith;10;150;15.0

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;24;348;14.5

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;11;159;14.5

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;16;228;14.3

Takari Watson, Michigan City;14;194;13.9

Griffin Moore, Hebron;14;194;13.9

Reggie Abram, Hammond;13;179;13.8

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;17;233;13.7

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;11;147;13.4

Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;9;119;13.2

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;16;211;13.2

Ben Jones, Andrean;9;118;13.1

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;9;113;12.6

Darrell Reed, Hammond;12;149;12.4

Camden Scheidt, Highland;14;169;12.1

Jason Kobe, Marquette;11;133;12.1

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;10;121;12.1

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Township;10;119;11.9

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;15;178;11.9

Sean Elliott, Chesterton;8;90;11.3

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;13;145;11.2

Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;8;89;11.1

Brady Glisic, South Central;12;131;11.0

Gary Lewis, Marquette;15;163;10.9

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;12;129;10.8

Jacari Phillips, Griffith;14;151;10.8

AJ Dixon, Merrillville;11;119;10.8

Mason Jones, Valparaiso;9;97;10.8

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;16;169;10.6

Savon Harding, River Forest;8;84;10.5

Lukas Balling, Marquette;12;125;10.4

Ronnie Starks, Calumet;9;93;10.3

Tyler Vanderwoude, Chesterton;11;113;10.3

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;10;103;10.3

Eric Martin, Calumet;11;112;10.2

Lonzell French, EC Central;10;102;10.2

Dylan Coty, Merrillville;12;121;10.1

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;24;237;9.9

Mason Nicholson, West Side;7;69;9.9

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;13;128;9.8

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;14;137;9.8

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;15;147;9.8

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;13;126;9.7

Jevon France, Bowman;12;115;9.6

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;11;104;9.5

David Brown, Crown Point;10;95;9.5

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;12;114;9.5

Julius Byrd, Hammond;13;124;9.5

Andru Levenson, Portage Christian;14;132;9.4

Jordan Woods, Hammond;13;121;9.3

Tre Mitchell, Portage Christian;13;121;9.3

Rebounds

Player, school;Games;Rebounds;RPG

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;12;188;15.7

Kaden Manna, Marquette;15;180;12.0

Brendan Carr, South Central;12;127;10.6

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;13;130;10.0

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;12;118;9.8

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;9;86;9.6

Kyle Ross, Lake Central;9;86;9.6

Jake Oostman, Crown Point;10;95;9.5

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;24;213;8.9

Darrell Reed, Hammond;12;107;8.9

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;10;88;8.8

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;17;149;8.8

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;16;138;8.6

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;11;91;8.3

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;15;120;8.0

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;63;7.9

Koron Davis, Bowman;10;77;7.7

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;23;178;7.7

Evan Bush, Michigan City;14;108;7.7

Julius Byrd, Hammond;13;98;7.5

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;13;96;7.4

Willie Miller, Lake Station;16;119;7.4

Carson Grabek, Wheeler;7;51;7.3

Jordan Woods, Hammond;13;94;7.2

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;16;113;7.1

Drew Murray, Boone Grove;14;94;6.7

Grant Comstock, Valparaiso;9;60;6.7

Fabian Salazar-Bernal, Hobart;7;46;6.6

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;16;106;6.6

Eric Martin, Calumet;11;72;6.5

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;10;65;6.5

Harold Woods, Hammond;13;84;6.5

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;15;97;6.5

Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;8;51;6.4

Mason Nicholson, West Side;7;45;6.4

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;12;52;6.3

Keontay Andrews, EC Central;9;57;6.3

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;13;82;6.3

Jalen Washington, West Side;6;38;6.3

Camden Scheidt, Highland;14;85;6.1

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;8;48;6.0

Schaun Scott, Griffith;10;59;5.9

Logan Zacarias, Hebron;14;83;5.9

Lukas Balling, Marquette;12;71;5.9

Ethan Ogorek, Victory Christian;15;89;5.9

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;8;47;5.9

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;12;70;5.8

Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;15;87;5.8

Parion Roberson, West Side;6;35;5.8

Tesean Gates, 21st Century;9;51;5.7

David Brown, Crown Point;10;55;5.5

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;16;86;5.4

Brit Harris, Marquette;15;81;5.4

Jalen Bullock, Calumet;11;58;5.3

Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;20;106;5.3

Cooper Schoon, Kouts;16;85;5.3

Peyton Thomas, Griffith;14;71;5.1

Mason Jones, Valparaiso;9;46;5.1

Justin Sims, Chesterton;12;60;5.0

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;13;65;5.0

Tyler Vanderwoude, Chesterton;11;54;4.9

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;11;54;4.9

Ian Grieger, Morgan Township;10;49;4.9

Brady Glisic, South Central;12;59;4.9

Brayden Chappell, Highland;13;63;4.8

Derrius Ross, EC Central;10;47;4.7

Michael Perry, Highland;10;47;4.7

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;11;52;4.7

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Township;10;47;4.7

Assists

Player, school;Games;Assists;APG

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;56;7.0

Brit Harris, Marquette;15;97;6.5

Jordan Woods, Hammond;13;70;5.4

Breece Walls, Valparaiso;9;46;5.1

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;13;65;4.8

Nolan Toth, Whiting;8;38;4.8

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;13;57;4.4

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;11;47;4.3

Myles Yekich, Lake Central;14;54;3.9

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;12;45;3.8

Ty Smith, Crown Point;10;38;3.8

Willie Miller, Lake Station;16;61;3.8

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;13;49;3.8

Reggie Abram, Hammond;13;48;3.7

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;15;56;3.7

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;24;87;3.6

Kyle Dempsey, Highland;14;50;3.6

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;13;47;3.6

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;14;51;3.6

Schaun Scott, Griffith;10;35;3.5

Cale Wireman, Kouts;16;56;3.5

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;14;49;3.5

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;12;42;3.5

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;13;44;3.4

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;17;57;3.4

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;7;24;3.4

Derrius Ross, EC Central;10;33;3.3

Drew Grennes, Hebron;14;45;3.2

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;15;48;3.2

Ronnie Starks, Calumet;9;28;3.1

Gavin Moore, Hebron;14;43;3.1

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;10;31;3.1

Quimari Peterson, West Side;7;22;3.1

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;11;33;3.0

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;16;48;3.0

Reece Marrs, Hebron;14;40;2.9

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;16;47;2.9

Dylan Coty, Merrillville;12;35;2.9

Gavin Scott, South Central;9;26;2.9

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;12;35;2.9

Cole Wireman, Kouts;16;45;2.8

Brady Glisic, South Central;12;34;2.8

Jaydon Hence, Hobart;7;21;2.7

Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;9;23;2.6

Jevon France, Bowman;12;31;2.6

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;16;42;2.6

Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;15;39;2.6

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;8;21;2.6

Zach Lomalie, Boone Grove;14;35;2.5

Sean Elliott, Chesterton;8;20;2.5

Julius Byrd, Hammond;13;32;2.5

Matt Caldwell, Kankakee Valley;13;32;2.5

Ethan Ogorek, Victory Christian;15;38;2.5

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;9;22;2.4

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;10;24;2.4

Mason Jones, Valparaiso;9;22;2.4

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;17;41;2.4

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;12;27;2.3

Johnny Alford, Bishop Noll;9;21;2.3

Lamont Wilkerson, Bowman;12;28;2.3

Cayden Dykhuizen, Kankakee Valley;8;18;2.3

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;12;27;2.3

Kaden Manna, Marquette;15;35;2.3

Amare Brokemond, Morton;16;37;2.3

Carson Grabek, Wheeler;7;16;2.3

Lamontae Cross, 21st Century;12;26;2.2

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;10;22;2.2

Darren Roach, Crown Point;10;22;2.2

Baylor Sleziak, Lake Station;16;35;2.2

Jarrod Benkovich, Boone Grove;13;27;2.1

James Morgan, EC Central;10;21;2.1

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;9;19;2.1

Jordan Tidwell, Lake Station;16;34;2.1

Nate Lemmons, Morgan Township;10;21;2.1

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;23;46;2.0

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;14;28;2.0

Colton Jones, Valparaiso;9;18;2.0

Steals

Player, school;Games;Steals;SPG

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;45;5.6

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;12;42;3.7

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;12;42;3.5

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;11;37;3.4

Jordan Woods, Hammond;13;42;3.2

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;12;37;3.1

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;12;36;3.0

Willie Miller, Lake Station;16;48;3.0

Cole Wireman, Kouts;16;46;2.9

Lamontae Cross, 21st Century;12;33;2.8

Reggie Abram, Hammond;13;35;2.7

Cale Wireman, Kouts;16;43;2.7

James Hernandez, Washington Township;11;30;2.7

Brit Harris, Marquette;15;38;2.5

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;12;30;2.5

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;15;36;2.4

Colton Jones, Valparaiso;9;22;2.4

Jevon France, Bowman;12;28;2.3

Royal Novak, Covenant Christian;15;34;2.3

Fabian Salazar-Bernal, Hobart;7;16;2.3

Nicky Flesher, Andrean;9;20;2.2

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;12;26;2.2

Chrishawn Christmas, West Side;6;13;2.2

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;11;23;2.1

Julius Byrd, Hammond;13;27;2.1

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;13;27;2.1

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;13;27;2.1

Lamont Wilkerson, Bowman;12;24;2.0

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;15;30;2.0

Koron Davis, Bowman;10;19;1.9

Ronnie Starks, Calumet;9;17;1.9

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;15;29;1.9

Derrius Ross, EC Central;10;19;1.9

Schaun Scott, Griffith;10;19;1.9

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;16;30;1.9

Evan Bush, Michigan City;14;26;1.9

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;13;25;1.9

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;14;27;1.9

3-pointers made

Player, school;3-pointers

Willie Miller, Lake Station;49

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;46

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;40

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;38

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;35

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;33

Reece Marrs, Hebron;32

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;31

James Hernandez, Washington Township;31

Reggie Abram, Hammond;30

Brit Harris, Marquette;30

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;28

Gary Lewis, Marquette;28

Nathan Orosz, Portage;28

Drew Grennes, Hebron;27

Nicholas Holden, Hanover Central;26

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;24

Ty Smith, Crown Point;23

Baylor Sleziak, Lake Station;23

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;23

Matt Gonzales, Highland;22

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;22

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;21

Evan Bush, Michigan City;20

Amarion Mayo, Morton;20

Quimari Peterson, West Side;20

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;19

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;19

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;19

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;19

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;25

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;18

AJ Lux, Crown Point;18

Jaiden Clayton, Lake Central;18

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;18

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;17

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;17

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;17

Owen Guest, Chesterton;16

Cale Wireman, Kouts;16

Cole Wireman, Kouts;16

Dorian Harris, Merrillville;16

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;16

Caleb Herold, Victory Christian;16

Cesar Arratia, Calumet Christian;15

James Morgan, EC Central;15

Harold Woods, Hammond;15

Camden Scheidt, Highland;15

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;15

Angel Nelson, Merrillville;15

Todd Snyder, South Central;15

Nicky Flesher, Andrean;14

Zach Lomalie, Boone Grove;14

Koron Davis, Bowman;14

David Brown, Crown Point;14

Jason Kobe, Marquette;14

Bradley Ferrell, South Central;14

Nolan Toth, Whiting;14

Schaun Scott, Griffith;13

Julius Byrd, Hammond;13

Vynce Overshawn, Hammond;13

Gavin Moore, Hebron;13

Adam Eastland, Lake Station;13

Colton Jones, Valparaiso;13

Takari Jones, 21st Century;12

Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;12

Lonzell French, EC Central;12

Kyren Abbott, Highland;12

Matt Baker, Kouts;12

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;11

Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;11

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;11

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;11

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;11

Greyson Lemmons,

Morgan Township;11

Kobe Galligan, River Forest;11

Luke Zorich, Whiting;11

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekend storm to send snow along East Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts