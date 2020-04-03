Times Classic bowling tournament canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the first time since the Truman administration, there will be no Times Classic bowling tournament.

Tournament Director Don Rodkin made the decision official Friday after considering regulations related to COVID-19.

“I’ve been doing this every May since 1972,” Rodkin said. “It’s kind of strange.”

It would’ve been the 71st edition of the event, one of the largest of its kind in the nation. The first qualifying squads were scheduled for May 2.

Tournament Organizer and Olympia Lanes general manager Mike Kozy said some entry forms were turned in, but none have yet been paid. No refunds are due.

“On one side, it would be good to try to have the tournament and try to build morale. But if you only get about 100 participants, it doesn’t really work,” Kozy said. “I’d rather have a successful tournament.”

The tournament would be a risk for organizers and Olympia lanes, which would be required to cover a minimum prize fund. Kozy said at least 60 entrants in each of eight classes would be needed. At that level, the first place price would only be about $300.