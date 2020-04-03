Times Classic bowling tournament canceled

For the first time since the Truman administration, there will be no Times Classic bowling tournament.
Tournament Director Don Rodkin made the decision official Friday after considering regulations related to COVID-19.
“I’ve been doing this every May since 1972,” Rodkin said. “It’s kind of strange.”
It would’ve been the 71st edition of the event, one of the largest of its kind in the nation. The first qualifying squads were scheduled for May 2.
Tournament Organizer and Olympia Lanes general manager Mike Kozy said some entry forms were turned in, but none have yet been paid. No refunds are due.
“On one side, it would be good to try to have the tournament and try to build morale. But if you only get about 100 participants, it doesn’t really work,” Kozy said. “I’d rather have a successful tournament.”
The tournament would be a risk for organizers and Olympia lanes, which would be required to cover a minimum prize fund. Kozy said at least 60 entrants in each of eight classes would be needed. At that level, the first place price would only be about $300.
“(If we hold the tournament), it’s going to be hard to promote, hard to get people to come out to bowl, especially if people have been quarantined for eight to 12 weeks,” Kozy said.
The Classic couldn’t be held in the fall, with weekend leagues filling the lanes, Kozy said. Hosting the tournament over the summer was discussed but ultimately decided against. Organizers were concerned with registering enough bowlers.
“I think people just aren’t going to be interested in a tournament (in the summer). They haven’t touched a ball since the middle of March,” Rodkin said. “If they’re going to put a limit of 50 people (in a gathering), that closes us down. We can’t do anything.”
The Times Masters Classic, which annually precedes the Classic, was canceled on March 17. It was scheduled for April 25.
On Wednesday, the Indiana USBC canceled all the tournaments on its remaining schedule. National USBC events are still only postponed.
“I guess the best thing to do is just figure out ways to make next year’s better than ever,” Rodkin said.
