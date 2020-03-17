You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Times Masters Classic canceled, main tournament may be delayed
alert urgent
LOCAL SPORTS

Times Masters Classic canceled, main tournament may be delayed

{{featured_button_text}}

The Times Masters Classic has been canceled amid COVID-19 regulations and concerns. The main tournament is scheduled to go on but may be delayed.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday limited gatherings in Indiana to 50 or fewer people. The Masters tournament usually sees more than 50 bowlers in each of two squads.

Olympia Lanes, which hosts both The Masters and The Classic, is closed for the rest of March.

“We don’t know where this is going to go. Tentatively, right now, The Times Classic is still going to go on,” Olympia general manager and Classic organizer Mike Kozy said. “We’re going to play it by ear.”

The Masters tournament was scheduled for April 25. It would’ve been the 10th annual incarnation of the sport-shot event designed to attract the best bowlers in the area. Past winners have included PBA professionals, college bowlers and gold-level coaches.

Area bowling centers closing for the month after COVID-19 regulations

The regular tournament is set to begin with qualifying squads on May 2. Kozy said that date could be pushed back by a week or two, if necessary.

The current schedule allows for a break on Memorial Day weekend May 23 and 24 between qualifying and the semifinals. Eliminating that break is also a possibility.

“Right now, The Classic is still a go but The Masters is in April. May just sounds like a better thing,” Kozy said. “The goal would be to keep the start at May 2 and 3, but we can actually start it later if we have to. It’s far enough out, yet, that we can see where things put us in a few weeks.”

The Classic has never been delayed or canceled in its 71-year history.

Entry forms are still available online at olympialanes.com and will be in bowling centers when they open again.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Times Correspondent

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts