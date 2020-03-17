Times Masters Classic canceled, main tournament may be delayed

The Times Masters Classic has been canceled amid COVID-19 regulations and concerns. The main tournament is scheduled to go on but may be delayed.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday limited gatherings in Indiana to 50 or fewer people. The Masters tournament usually sees more than 50 bowlers in each of two squads.

Olympia Lanes, which hosts both The Masters and The Classic, is closed for the rest of March.

“We don’t know where this is going to go. Tentatively, right now, The Times Classic is still going to go on,” Olympia general manager and Classic organizer Mike Kozy said. “We’re going to play it by ear.”

The Masters tournament was scheduled for April 25. It would’ve been the 10th annual incarnation of the sport-shot event designed to attract the best bowlers in the area. Past winners have included PBA professionals, college bowlers and gold-level coaches.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The regular tournament is set to begin with qualifying squads on May 2. Kozy said that date could be pushed back by a week or two, if necessary.

The current schedule allows for a break on Memorial Day weekend May 23 and 24 between qualifying and the semifinals. Eliminating that break is also a possibility.