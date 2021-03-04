Times sports writer James Boyd wins 2 APSE awards in nationwide contest

MUNSTER — James Boyd’s passion for the Region is vividly expressed in the way he writes stories, and he’s being recognized on a national level for his talents.

On Thursday, the Associated Press Sports Editors group announced the top-10 nominations for its yearly contest and Boyd was nominated for a long-form feature and a project in 2020. Final placements of the top 10 will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The work always shows,” Boyd said. “I put my heart and soul into the work. Honestly it’s not possible without the families and people I talk to in the Region.

“I think the biggest thing I’m proud of is the relationships I have. Each of those stories came from the relationships I’ve built over time and a sincere amount of trust. The result is something special.”