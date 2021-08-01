Titans claim Valparaiso native Sam Ficken to address kicking concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's search for a solution to their kicking problems continued Sunday when the Titans claimed Valparaiso native Sam Ficken off waivers from the New York Jets and waived undrafted free agent Blake Haubeil.

It's the latest move in what has been a kicking carousel the Titans the past two seasons.

In 2019, the Titans employed five kickers — Ryan Succop, Cairo Santos, Greg Joseph, Cody Parkey and Ryan Santoso — who combed to make only eight of 18 field-goal attempts. In 2020, veteran Stephen Gostkowski began the season making just 10 of his first 17 attempts before finishing 18 of 26. Gostkowski missed the last game of the regular season due to COVID-19 protocol, allowing Sam Sloman to connect on a winning field — off the upright — that gave the team its first AFC South title since 2008.

Haubeil and Tucker McCann had been competing for the spot in the first four practices. Haubeil connected on 12 of 15 attempts in front of the team and McCann made 12 of 16. Neither player has kicked in an NFL contest.