Tom Brady changes mind, will play 23rd NFL season

Brady changes mind, will play 23rd season: Tom Brady's retirement lasted 40 days. Brady said Sunday he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has "unfinished business." "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa." Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. Brady cited his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children when he decided to walk away from the game on Feb. 1. But he changed his mind about staying home, a day after attending the Manchester United match against Tottenham Hotspur. Brady sat with the Glazer family, who own Manchester United and the Buccaneers.
Cubs add veteran reliever Chavez: TheCubs have signed Jesse Chavez to a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to big league camp, adding the veteran reliever after he had a strong year with the champion Atlanta Braves. The 38-year Chavez posted a 2.14 ERA in 33 2/3 innings last year after being called up for a start in June. He also pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the postseason. Chavez appeared in 32 games with Chicago in 2018, going 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA over 39 innings.
Valpo drops pair: Kaleb Hannahs had six hits on the day, but Valparaiso lost a doubleheader to host Southeast Missouri State, 16-6 and 10-8. Hannahs homered, doubled and singled in the opener for the Beacons (5-6), while Brady Renfro slugged a two-run homer and also had three hits. Hannahs also homered in the nightcap.
