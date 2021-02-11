TOM KEEGAN: Amid a pandemic, 90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley

Until then, she will enjoy her friends, her three retired sons and the strikes and spares she makes with an 11-pound ball.

Born Jan. 31, 1931, the same day as the late Ernie Banks, Swinehart doesn’t play two, she plays three games a night, and on last Monday her scores were 165, 158 and 127. She had consecutive strikes in the ninth and 10th frames of her first game, and summoned the strength to roll one of those balls at her highest velocity of the night, 8.5 mph. Phyllis is the Dallas Keuchel of Super Bowl. Precisely placed slow strikes. For comparison purposes, teammate Kristin Wielert, two generations younger than Swinehart, topped out at 22 mph. Wielert managed to tie her friend’s score in the third game of the series, but fell short the first two. She need not feel ashamed. She had plenty of company in that regard.

“I’ve got to go see my son (Kent) and tell him what I got,” Swinehart, a widow since 1998, said after the second game. “I hear he’s not doing too well.”

A little salt in the wounds never hurts.