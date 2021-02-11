TOM KEEGAN: Amid a pandemic, 90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley

CROWN POINT — All day, the snow kept piling up, and so did the automobile accidents.
The roads were slicker than even the shiniest of lanes at The Super Bowl, Inc.
Inside the bowling alley, just the opposite: sunny and warm, the climate that follows Phyllis Swinehart everywhere she goes. It emanates from her smile and brightens everyone in its path.
The name of her team is Phyllis & Friends, but it just as easily could be the name of the bowling alley. She knows just about every bowler in the house and to know her is to not even think about trying to walk past her without stopping for a hug. She delivers high-fives, low-fives and fist-bumps throughout the night.
Just last month, Swinehart rolled a 198. So what? She did so a couple of weeks before turning 90, that’s what. If that’s not enough to hammer home the point that age is just a number, consider that neither a global pandemic nor an angry winter night are enough to keep her from seeing her friends on Monday (coed league) and Wednesday (women’s league).
Swinehart received her first COVID-19 vaccination at Lake County Fairgrounds and scheduled her second for Feb. 19, but she hasn’t been hiding under her bed during the health crisis.
“When I’m supposed to go, God will take me, and that’ll be it, you know?” she said.
Until then, she will enjoy her friends, her three retired sons and the strikes and spares she makes with an 11-pound ball.
Born Jan. 31, 1931, the same day as the late Ernie Banks, Swinehart doesn’t play two, she plays three games a night, and on last Monday her scores were 165, 158 and 127. She had consecutive strikes in the ninth and 10th frames of her first game, and summoned the strength to roll one of those balls at her highest velocity of the night, 8.5 mph. Phyllis is the Dallas Keuchel of Super Bowl. Precisely placed slow strikes. For comparison purposes, teammate Kristin Wielert, two generations younger than Swinehart, topped out at 22 mph. Wielert managed to tie her friend’s score in the third game of the series, but fell short the first two. She need not feel ashamed. She had plenty of company in that regard.
“I’ve got to go see my son (Kent) and tell him what I got,” Swinehart, a widow since 1998, said after the second game. “I hear he’s not doing too well.”
A little salt in the wounds never hurts.
“She doesn’t throw the ball as fast as the used to, so she doesn’t get the spin action she used to, but she’s real consistent,” Kent Swinehart said. “She likes to get out of the house. She hates staying in the house. Her big thing is she doesn’t want to be dependent. She’s still at home. She takes care of herself. I go over and maybe clean the driveway, and she has a really good neighbor who cleans the driveway (also). When I go over, she’ll fix me lunch, she’ll fix me dinner. She’s a really great mom.”
And a sage bowling mom of sorts to teammates.
“After I roll a bad one, she’ll ask: Did you miss your mark?’ ” said Maggie Muenstermann, who knows those are more reminders than questions.
When Muenstermann or Wielert is having an off night, Phyllis tells them how to turn the worm: “You need to go have a shot.” Wielert: “OK, twist my arm.”
Swinhehart’s not asking teammates to do anything she doesn’t do when bowling less than her best. Her shot of choice? “Tequila,” Phyllis said, and then lit up the room with that signature smile that starts in her heart and tugs at everyone else’s.
Said John Zamojski: “She’s inspiring. When you get up at 40 years old and go, ‘Man, I hurt today,’ you look at that like, ‘I can’t hurt today.’ It’s not allowed. It’s not.”
One teammate’s “Phyllis & Friends” official jersey is adorned with the message: “I love Phyllis.” Another reads: “I love Phyllis more.” A third says: “I love Phyllis the most.”
And Phyllis’ reads: “I love my friends.”
Swinehart loves to bowl. Why wouldn’t she? Just last year she topped 200 in a game. But her love of the game isn’t the No. 1 driving force that makes her show up on Mondays and Wednesdays. What is? Read her shirt for that answer.
Gallery: 90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
Gallery
Tom Keegan can be reached at tomkeeganmu@gmail.com. The opinions are the writer's.