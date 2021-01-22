TOM KEEGAN: Baseball loses another great, true home run king Hank Aaron

My guess is if Bonds had retired after hitting his 754th home run, he not only would be in the Hall of Fame, he would be celebrated as a good guy, steroid warts and all.

Aaron officially has the record for most RBIs ( 2,297), total bases (6,856), All-Star Game appearances (25) and consecutive seasons with MVP votes (19).

He might not have led the league in launch angle or exit velocity, which says all you need to know about those killjoy “baseball” calculations. He wasn’t noted for hitting tape-measure shots, which of course is completely irrelevant. No matter the distance, they all earn four bases.

Aaron’s pursuit of Ruth triggered racists to send him hate-filled letters, which had to wound him deeply, but didn’t derail his chase.

When Aaron’s No. 715 was beyond the reach of Bill Buckner scaling the wall, Vin Scully captured the significance of the event. Imagine that.

“What a marvelous moment for baseball,” Scully said. “What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking record of an all-time baseball idol. And it is a great moment for all of us, particularly for Henry Aaron.”