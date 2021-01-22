TOM KEEGAN: Baseball loses another great, true home run king Hank Aaron

Calling Hank Aaron a victim of baseball’s rampant steroid abuse wouldn’t be quite right because Hammerin’ Hank was too strong, too proud, to allow himself to be painted as a victim.
Yet, his career home run record certainly was a victim of baseball’s decline into rampant cheating, still happening today, albeit with tactics more difficult to detect.
At least officially.
Ask the next 10 people how many home runs Hank Aaron hit and then ask them how many Barry Bonds hit. Even marginal baseball fans, my guess, will know that Aaron hit 755. Not as many will be able to recall that Bonds hit 762*.
When Aaron surpassed Babe Ruth by hitting No. 715 off of Dodgers left-hander Al Downing, it was cause for great celebration. When Bonds passed* Aaron, it was a cringe-worthy moment of Borat proportions. It recalled Rosie Ruiz crossing the finish line first among women in the 1980 Boston Marathon.
I have no qualms about voting for Bonds for the Hall of Fame every year because he was the best player in the game before his body and statistics blew up. But count me in the majority camp that considers Aaron baseball’s true Home Run King.
My guess is if Bonds had retired after hitting his 754th home run, he not only would be in the Hall of Fame, he would be celebrated as a good guy, steroid warts and all.
Aaron officially has the record for most RBIs ( 2,297), total bases (6,856), All-Star Game appearances (25) and consecutive seasons with MVP votes (19).
He might not have led the league in launch angle or exit velocity, which says all you need to know about those killjoy “baseball” calculations. He wasn’t noted for hitting tape-measure shots, which of course is completely irrelevant. No matter the distance, they all earn four bases.
Aaron’s pursuit of Ruth triggered racists to send him hate-filled letters, which had to wound him deeply, but didn’t derail his chase.
When Aaron’s No. 715 was beyond the reach of Bill Buckner scaling the wall, Vin Scully captured the significance of the event. Imagine that.
“What a marvelous moment for baseball,” Scully said. “What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking record of an all-time baseball idol. And it is a great moment for all of us, particularly for Henry Aaron.”
I met Aaron once, during spring training in 1988, in his office at the Braves’ complex in West Palm Beach. Late friend Bob Wolf asked if I wanted to join him, a rare dumb question asked by Bob. I sat back and listened to two men, friends since Wolf covered him as a rookie with the Milwaukee Braves, reminisce. They spent most of the 20 minutes laughing. It was a better setting to a read a man than in an interview. Aaron revealed himself as down-to-earth, humble and funny, a quieter version of his friend Wolf, who had lost a lower arm in Okinawa during World War II. Two heroes completely unimpressed and unchanged by their heroism.
What a memory.
Wolf asked Aaron if he would pose for a picture with me and I interrupted: “No, you don’t have to bother with that.”
Aaron said, “It’s no bother,” and happily obliged.
Now he’s gone at the age of 86, as the unsettling streak of deaths from Baseball Hall of Fame members continues. In the past 10-and-a-half months, nine Hall of Fame players, plus manager Tommy Lasorda, have died, all but one in the past five months: Al Kaline (April 6), Tom Seaver (Aug. 31), Lou Brock (Sept. 6), Bob Gibson (Oct. 2), Whitey Ford (Oct. 8), Joe Morgan (Oct. 11), Phil Niekro (Dec. 26), Lasorda (Jan. 7), Don Sutton (Jan. 18), Henry Louis Aaron of Mobile, Ala. (Jan. 22).
Tom Keegan can be reached at tomkeeganmu@gmail.com. The opinions are the writer's.