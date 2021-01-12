Tommy Lasorda leaves lasting relationship with Valparaiso

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am proud and am honored that the third-string starting pitcher on the Norristown High School (PA) team and son of an Italian immigrant can go on in this great nation we live in and become an alumnus of a great university,” Lasorda told UPI in 1984.

Lasorda made several stops to Valparaiso over the last 20 years, including a trip for a basketball game against Chicago State in 2000. The Crusaders had lost four of their first five conference games during the 1999-2000 season and Drew knew he needed to tap into some Dodger Magic. Lasorda gave a pregame speech and then sat on the end of the bench during Valparaiso’s 84-59 victory that jump started a nine-game winning streak.

“I wanted to see Coach (Drew) win this one so bad I could taste it,” Lasorda told The Times. “I told the players that they have a great coach and I didn’t want them to let him down. I told them to play hard and pay the price. I told them (to) be proud of this school and don’t embarrass it.”

Lasorda and Valparaiso only grew closer several years later when Tracy Woodson, a member of the 1988 Dodgers, was hired to take over the baseball program. Woodson invited Lasorda to speak at an annual fundraising event and the former manager brought a group of local baseball products, including Lloyd McClendon, Dan Plesac, Ron Kittle and Mickey Morandini.