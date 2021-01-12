Tommy Lasorda leaves lasting relationship with Valparaiso

Tommy Lasorda never managed a game for the Valparaiso baseball team, but the Hall of Fame manager left a lasting legacy on the school he grew to love.
Lasorda, 93, the famed manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died last Thursday, leaving behind a lifetime of accomplishments, including leading the Dodgers to the 1981 and 1988 World Series titles
It was later in 1988 that Lasorda struck up a friendship with first-year Valparaiso men's basketball coach Homer Drew. Lasorda gave a blue Dodger jacket to former Valparaiso athletic director Dick Koenig and that jacket eventually made its way to Drew, who had his players touch it before upsetting Notre Dame in the “Lutheran Miracle.” Lasorda and Drew’s friendship continued to blossom after the game.
“What a privilege it was to have Tommy Lasorda associated with Valparaiso University,” Drew said. “He was the ambassador for baseball and he was an ambassador for life.”
Lasorda’s connection to Valparaiso went back to Dr. Bill Buhler, a longtime athletic trainer for the Dodgers and a 1952 graduate of the school. "Dr. Fix-It", as Buhler was known in the baseball world, worked for the Dodgers for 44 years before he was inducted in the Valparaiso Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002.
Lasorda’s relationship with Valparaiso flourished in 1984 after he was named an honorary alumnus by the school’s alumni association. Lasorda would often speak at university events in California and Chicago. Lasorda helped raise money to facilitate the building of the Athletics-Recreation Center.
“I am proud and am honored that the third-string starting pitcher on the Norristown High School (PA) team and son of an Italian immigrant can go on in this great nation we live in and become an alumnus of a great university,” Lasorda told UPI in 1984.
Lasorda made several stops to Valparaiso over the last 20 years, including a trip for a basketball game against Chicago State in 2000. The Crusaders had lost four of their first five conference games during the 1999-2000 season and Drew knew he needed to tap into some Dodger Magic. Lasorda gave a pregame speech and then sat on the end of the bench during Valparaiso’s 84-59 victory that jump started a nine-game winning streak.
“I wanted to see Coach (Drew) win this one so bad I could taste it,” Lasorda told The Times. “I told the players that they have a great coach and I didn’t want them to let him down. I told them to play hard and pay the price. I told them (to) be proud of this school and don’t embarrass it.”
Lasorda and Valparaiso only grew closer several years later when Tracy Woodson, a member of the 1988 Dodgers, was hired to take over the baseball program. Woodson invited Lasorda to speak at an annual fundraising event and the former manager brought a group of local baseball products, including Lloyd McClendon, Dan Plesac, Ron Kittle and Mickey Morandini.
“Tommy made a call to (Valparaiso director of athletics) Mark LaBarbera and I think Mark was kind of shocked,” Woodson said. “Here’s Tommy Lasorda calling and putting in a good word for me. Him coming back to campus and speaking, that really helped springboard a lot of what we were doing to try and build this program.”
Both Drew and Woodson continued their lifelong friendships to Lasorda all the way until he died last week at his home in Fullerton, California.
“He had a great joyous spirit and he loved the sports world,” Drew said. “We all became Dodger fans because of his enthusiasm for sports and for life. We are definitely going to miss his presence.”