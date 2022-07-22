Tommy Whittaker named PNW track and field, cross country coach

Whittaker to lead PNW: Purdue Northwest named Tommy Whittaker the head coach of the cross country and track and field programs on Friday. Whittaker joined the Pride last December as an associate head coach before serving as the interim head coach. Purdue Northwest will ask Whittaker to guide it into its first-ever season in track and field. Prior to coming to the Region, Whittaker worked with the track and cross country programs at McKendree. He was the interim head coach of its cross country programs and an assistant for the track and field team, focusing mainly on running events. Whittaker competed collegiality at Saint Louis.

Valpo trio named All-America Scholars: Caleb VanArragon, Yianni Kostorous and Garrett Willis were named to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholars list on Thursday. Kostorous is a Crown Point native. To be eligible players had to be sophomores, juniors or seniors, play in over half of their team's rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 and have a GPA of at least 3.2. "All three of these individuals are very talented in the classroom, on the golf course and even in personal endeavors,” Beacons head coach Dave Gring said in a press release. “There’s a high level of sacrifice that our players demonstrate every day when you consider their scoring averages, finishes in tournaments and their performance in the classroom. They are laser-focused on what they want to achieve and they encourage each other to perform their best all of the time. It’s really special."