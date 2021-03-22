Top 10 area boys golfers to watch this season

Players to watch
Cody Donovan, Hanover Central, Sr.
Issac Embry, Crown Point, Jr.
Ray Filter, Crown Point, So.
Aidan Gutierrez, Valparaiso, Fr.
Brady Hudson, Valparaiso, Jr.
Tommy Philpot, Lake Central, Jr.
Owen Pilarski, Chesterton, Jr.
Bo Smith, Chesterton, Fr.
R.J. Smith, Boone Grove, Sr.
Graham Siefker, LaPorte, Sr.
