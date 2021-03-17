Top 10 girls track and field athletes to watch

Jaelyn Burgos, Sr., Crown Point, distance

The cross country state qualifier will run for Purdue next year. She finished 15th in the 1,600-meter run as a sophomore.

Missy Fritz, Sr., Lake Central, sprints

Running track for the first time in 2019, Fritz was a regional champ in the 200.

Emma Hellwege, Sr., Wheeler, middle distance

Hellwege brings talent and experience to the Bearcats as an accomplished member of the state qualifying cross country team.

Karina James, Jr., Lowell, distance

The cross country individual state champion is a household name in running circles all over the state.

LaTreasure Johnson, Sr., Lake Central, long jump/sprints

Johnson is one of the state favorites in the long jump, an event in which she took second as a sophomore.

Kaylie Politza, Jr., Valparaiso, distance, middle distance

The Illinois transplant already has 800- and 1,600-meter wins over some tough competition at the Zionsville Earlybird.