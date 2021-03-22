 Skip to main content
Top area boys golfers to watch this season
Top area boys golfers to watch this season

Players to watch

Cody Donovan, Hanover Central, Sr.

Issac Embry, Crown Point, Jr.

Ray Filter, Crown Point, So.

Aidan Gutierrez, Valparaiso, Fr.

Brady Hudson, Valparaiso, Jr.

Tommy Philpot, Lake Central, Jr.

Owen Pilarski, Chesterton, Jr.

Mark Sebben, Andrean, Sr.

Graham Siefker, LaPorte, Sr.

Bo Smith, Chesterton, Fr.

R.J. Smith, Boone Grove, Sr.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

