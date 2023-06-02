ST. JOHN — When Torin Mulcahy and Munster showed up to Palmira Golf and Country Club on Friday, there goal was to just make it out of what figured to be a competitive sectional.

They left having completed their goal and then some.

The Mustangs won the sectional by 13 strokes with Mulcahy shooting the low score of the day with a 3-under 69.

"I'm really proud of these guys," Munster coach Bill Smitka said. "We didn't start this year real well. In fact, we lost to Lake Central at this very location early in the year. But they kept working and they kept battling and that's what golf is and today we played super well.

Mulcahy made his fair share of birdies on the day, but it was ability to avoid the big numbers on his scorecard that landed him atop the leaderboard.

On the eighth hole, Mulcahy's tee shot left him in a world of hurt — literally.

"I was really mad off the tee," Mulcahy said. "I drove it into a thorn bush. After that I punched out to the right rough, hit a seven iron over the trees and into the bunker. Then, made an incredible up and down from 27 yards."

With only one stroke separating Mulcahy from Crown Point No. 1 Ray Filter, making par on a hole like the eighth proved vital.

The Mustangs' success didn't stop at their junior. Samuel Landmesser posted a 4-over 76, John Hayes carded a 79 and Eric Stojkovich turned in an 81 for a team score of 305 and the sectional crown.

With the win, Munster advances to the Lake Central Regional on Saturday, June 10. Joining the Mustangs in advancing is Crown Point with a 318 and Lake Central with a 322.

On top of the three teams advancing to the regional, three individuals not on qualifying teams vied for a spot at Sandy Pines in a week.

The first two of those took 18 holes to decide. DeMotte Christian's Davis Peterson and Lowell's James Sobecki moved on with a 75 and 77 respectively.

However, Andrean's Ethan Kost, Hanover Central's Samuel Puent and Illiana Christian's Issac Sherwood sat tied with 79s after 18 holes. The trio took to the 18th hole again to decide who would advance.

"I walk up to the tee and everyone is being quiet," Puent said. "I was shaking, like physically shaking."

The Wildcats senior's nerves didn't show, however, as he hit the green of the par-3 18th on his tee shot. Sherwood did him one better, nailing his shot within six feet of the pin.

Both Puent and Sherwood two-putted, forcing a second playoff hole, again on No. 18.

"I thought this was going to be my last day ever playing since I'm a senior," Puent said.

Playing the 18th for a third time on the day, Puent safely found the left side of the green. Sherwood's shot on the other hand landed in the weeds just to the right of the green.

"(Sherwood)'s looked like it was right at the flag again," Puent said. "But it spun a lot and ended up in the woods."

In the end, Puent downed a putt that sent him to the regional.

"Oh my God," Puent said of advancing. "It means everything. I've been working my entire high school career for this."

