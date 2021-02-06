Torri Miller erupts for 33 points as Merrillville downs Lake Central

MERRILLVILLE — It was the Torri Miller game.
The Merrillville senior did almost everything right in the Pirates’ Class 4A sectional final against Lake Central on Saturday.
When leading scorer Cailynn Dilosa left the game with early foul trouble, Miller buried three first-half 3-pointers. She hit free throws in the clutch, making 17 or 18 for the game. She grabbed six steals. The diminutive guard even got her hands on five rebounds.
She did all this despite struggling offensively during the regular season.
“I was just ready. I waited for this for four years,” Miller said. “It felt great to finally have some shots fall, to finally just get in a rhythm and play my game.”
The result was a 72-58 Merrillville win. It’s the first sectional trophy since 2017 for the Pirates.
“That might be one of the best, if not the best, sectional performances by one of our players. She single handedly just put us on her shoulders,” coach Amy Govert said. “She was unbelievable.”
In total, Miller scored 33 points including four 3-pointers. She made only five during the regular season. She shot 59 percent from the free throw line prior to the postseason. None of that mattered. Govert said Miller put in the work to make Saturday night happen.
“I didn’t have a great season at all,” Miller said. “I was in the gym, coming in before games, after games. I was just ready to go.”
Merrillville (14-5) led by five at halftime but pulled ahead of the Indians (9-11) by 18 points after three quarters. LC pushed back in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 10. Miller’s late free throws were the difference.
“Our kids played their butts off. I couldn’t have asked any more from them,” Indians coach Joe Huppenthal said. “Sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield.”
LC advanced to the sectional title after drawing the bye and advancing when Munster dropped out with virus issues. Huppenthal said the team’s conditioning may have suffered.
“It’s been a weird year, but you’ve got to give them credit. Torri Miller was the real deal tonight,” Huppenthal said.
The win brings the Merrillville senior class full circle. After advancing to the regional championship when they were in eighth grade, the Pirates graduated seven seniors. Much of the class of 2021 had to play before they were ready, Govert said.
Merrillville was under .500 for their first two seasons.
“I am so happy for these kids. I don’t think anybody realizes how far they have come and the struggles that we have been through,” Govert said. “They’ve grown so much. We love them so much. We enjoy coming to practice. They are just amazing kids and I am just very grateful that I have the opportunity to coach this group.”
Aniyah Bishop had 18 to lead Lake Central while Jen Tomasic added 16.