Torri Miller erupts for 33 points as Merrillville downs Lake Central

“I didn’t have a great season at all,” Miller said. “I was in the gym, coming in before games, after games. I was just ready to go.”

Merrillville (14-5) led by five at halftime but pulled ahead of the Indians (9-11) by 18 points after three quarters. LC pushed back in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 10. Miller’s late free throws were the difference.

“Our kids played their butts off. I couldn’t have asked any more from them,” Indians coach Joe Huppenthal said. “Sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield.”

LC advanced to the sectional title after drawing the bye and advancing when Munster dropped out with virus issues. Huppenthal said the team’s conditioning may have suffered.

“It’s been a weird year, but you’ve got to give them credit. Torri Miller was the real deal tonight,” Huppenthal said.

The win brings the Merrillville senior class full circle. After advancing to the regional championship when they were in eighth grade, the Pirates graduated seven seniors. Much of the class of 2021 had to play before they were ready, Govert said.

Merrillville was under .500 for their first two seasons.