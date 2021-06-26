Trevor Lubking dominant for RailCats

Stricker holding on to 4-shot lead: Three opening birdies gave Steve Stricker an eight-shot lead in what looked to be a runaway in the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship on Saturday. By the end of the day, Stricker was hanging on at Firestone. Stricker started missing greens and missing putts until his lead was down to three shots. He steadied himself with a birdie on the par-5 16th and wound up with a 2-over 72 to lead Jerry Kelly by four shots going into the final round. “I like where I stand now more than three hours ago,” said Kelly, the defending champion who trailed by as many as 10 shots at one point.

PRO SOCCER

Italy, Denmark qualify for Euro quarterfinals: Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina both scored in extra time Saturday to give Italy a 2-1 victory over Austria and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals. An unmarked Chiesa brought down Leonardo Spinazzola’s high cross with his head, controlled the bouncing ball with his right boot and then used his other foot to shoot low into the net in the fifth minute of extra time. Pessina, who came on midway through the second half, sent the ball into the far corner of the net in the 115th minute. Kasper Dolberg scored two goals in his old stadium to help Denmark beat Wales 4-0 and give the team a spot in the quarterfinals exactly two weeks after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the team’s opening match. Eriksen had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator and spent several days in the hospital before returning home last week.