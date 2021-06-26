Trevor Lubking dominant for RailCats

PRO BASEBALL
Lubking dominant for RailCats: Trevor Lubking had 12 strikeouts over eight innings Friday, leading the RailCats to a 7-2 win over Sioux City. He scattered seven hits and allowed an earned run. The 'Cats responded late on offense, scoring all of their runs in their final two at-bats. Alec Olund (Lake Central) was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Thomas Walraven was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Tommy McCarthy and Jesus Marriaga added doubles.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Weather cancels NWI Oilmen game: Saturday's unplayable field conditons led to the cancellation of the NWI Oilmen-Southland game at Oil City Stadium. The next scheduled game is home at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday against the Chicago American Giants.
PRO GOLF
Watson, Hickok tie for Travelers lead: Kramer Hickok finished the third round of the Travelers Championship too late in the day to go fly fishing again. He’ll have to wait until Sunday to try to reel in the biggest catch of his career. The 29-year-old minor league tour regular shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to tie for the lead with three-time winner Bubba Watson. Hickok, who has never won on the PGA Tour, opened a two-stroke lead before bogeying the final two holes. “I thought I’d be a lot more nervous than I am,” said Hickok, who went fly fishing on the nearby Farmington River after the first round. “I know those nerves are going to be there. It’s just embracing those nerves, not trying to fight it."
Stricker holding on to 4-shot lead: Three opening birdies gave Steve Stricker an eight-shot lead in what looked to be a runaway in the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship on Saturday. By the end of the day, Stricker was hanging on at Firestone. Stricker started missing greens and missing putts until his lead was down to three shots. He steadied himself with a birdie on the par-5 16th and wound up with a 2-over 72 to lead Jerry Kelly by four shots going into the final round. “I like where I stand now more than three hours ago,” said Kelly, the defending champion who trailed by as many as 10 shots at one point.
PRO SOCCER
Italy, Denmark qualify for Euro quarterfinals: Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina both scored in extra time Saturday to give Italy a 2-1 victory over Austria and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals. An unmarked Chiesa brought down Leonardo Spinazzola’s high cross with his head, controlled the bouncing ball with his right boot and then used his other foot to shoot low into the net in the fifth minute of extra time. Pessina, who came on midway through the second half, sent the ball into the far corner of the net in the 115th minute. Kasper Dolberg scored two goals in his old stadium to help Denmark beat Wales 4-0 and give the team a spot in the quarterfinals exactly two weeks after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the team’s opening match. Eriksen had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator and spent several days in the hospital before returning home last week.