Trey Gibson, Hobart run past Lowell

HOBART — Trey Gibson still considers himself an underdog. He can’t help it.

The junior standout ran for 1,569 yards and 26 touchdowns on 214 carries for Class 2A Wheeler last season. He was the Bearcats’ offensive MVP, a Greater South Shore Athletic Conference first-team member and selected to The Times Offensive All-Area Second Team.

Things have changed. Gibson now lines up for Hobart, the reigning runner-up in the state among 4A schools. He doesn’t sneak up on teams anymore but still plays with that same big player at a little school mentality.

The scenery changed but the results haven’t. Gibson ran for another 149 yards and two touchdowns to help Hobart to a 39-27 win against Lowell on Friday in what is likely a preview of a sectional matchup later this fall. He’s up to 673 yards and 13 scores through five games.

“The energy is way different when you walk over that hill and there are twice as many people here,” Gibson said of the change from 2A to 4A. “It’s just faster. But it’s still football…I’m always going to work hard. Even if I’m at the top I’m never going to stop grinding.”