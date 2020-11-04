Trinity Thompson, Jaden Smallwood lead Michigan City over Hobart

“I had something to prove,” Smallwood said. “All last year they said, ‘She’s all defense. She’s just a defensive player.’ But (Wednesday) I proved that I can both.”

Smallwood also came up with several steals and rebounds, which Halfacre said is invaluable to the team.

“That defense is everything,” Halfacre said. “When we get stop after stop because of her quickness, it just motivates us.”

Asia Donald paced the Brickies with 12 points. The sophomore forward led her team in scoring last year, and Megyese said he made sure his players knew where she was at all times.

Hobart (0-1) was held to four points in the first quarter and 12 points in the first half.

“Asia Donald is a hell of a player,” Megyese said. “I thought we frustrated her a little bit and just kept bodies on her. … But Hobart is going to get better, and they’re going to win some games.”

Aside from the game itself, Hobart implemented a few safety guidelines in light of COVID-19. The school did not give out paper rosters, opting instead to have people scan a QR code with their phone cameras so the rosters could be sent electronically to their devices.