Trinity Thompson, Jaden Smallwood leads Michigan City over Hobart
Girls basketball

HOBART — Early in the second quarter of Michigan City’s season opener against Hobart, Wolves coach Mike Megyese bellowed a simple command to his team’s leader.

“Trinity, be a beast!”

Megyese was referring to standout forward Trinity Thompson, who was selected to the Indiana Junior All-Star team last season. In the first game of her senior campaign, she put together yet another solid performance.

Thompson led the Wolves to a 64-32 victory with game highs of 18 points and 16 rebounds to go with five assists. The senior had a few unforced turnovers, like several other players at the beginning of the game, but she raised her level of play to start her last high school season on a high note.

“For me the most important thing, because I don’t like being a selfish person, is to just distribute the ball to my teammates,” Thompson said. “I was telling myself, ‘What’s yours will come later to you.’”

Following a sluggish first half, Michigan City (1-0) put the game out of reach after the break thanks to Thompson, senior guard Katelyn Halfacre and junior guard Jaden Swallwood.

Halfacre scored 17 points and Smallwood added a career-high 14 points, including nine straight points for the Wolves at the beginning of the third quarter.

“I had something to prove,” Smallwood said. “All last year they said, ‘She’s all defense. She’s just a defensive player.’ But (Wednesday) I proved that I can both.”

Smallwood also came up with several steals and rebounds, which Halfacre said is invaluable to the team.

“That defense is everything,” Halfacre said. “When we get stop after stop because of her quickness, it just motivates us.”

Asia Donald paced the Brickies with 12 points. The sophomore forward led her team in scoring last year, and Megyese said he made sure his players knew where she was at all times.

Hobart (0-1) was held to four points in the first quarter and 12 points in the first half.

“Asia Donald is a hell of a player,” Megyese said. “I thought we frustrated her a little bit and just kept bodies on her. … But Hobart is going to get better, and they’re going to win some games.”

Aside from the game itself, Hobart implemented a few safety guidelines in light of COVID-19. The school did not give out paper rosters, opting instead to have people scan a QR code with their phone cameras so the rosters could be sent electronically to their devices.

No fans were permitted to sit behind the teams’ benches. Fans were only allowed to sit on the side of the gym opposite of the scorer’s table. Tape was put down on the bleachers, indicating where people should sit to ensure social distancing guidelines.

Touchless hand sanitizing stations have also been set up near both teams’ benches so that players can use them when they’re entering or exiting a game.

Megyese said he was thankful to start his team’s season on time and with a win, and he hopes to keep it going. The Wolves will host Illiana Christian in their next game Nov. 10, while Hobart prepares to host Boone Grove on Saturday.

“Ever since everything got shut down March 11, we hadn’t been able to get on the court in a game situation (because of the coronavirus pandemic),” Megyese said. “ … It was just nice to get out there. I had to remember how to coach a little bit on the sideline because I hadn’t been out there for a while, but it was a lot of fun.”

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

