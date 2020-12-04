Trinity Thompson's double-double keeps Michigan City unbeaten

The defense is at the heart of it all, Thompson said. After keeping the game within a couple of possessions throughout the first three quarters the Trojans couldn’t get anything going offensively in the fourth quarter despite almost constant ball movement trying to get the Wolves out of position.

“One thing I can say about last year is we weren’t as much of a team as we are this year,” Thompson said. “It’s so much better having everybody sticking on the same page. … It’s a fact of us trusting each other on the court to know, ‘hey, if I go take this, you have to rotate.’ It’s better rotation, better communication.”

Junior center Carley Balas led Times No. 2 Chesterton (4-1, 1-1) with nine points and 11 rebounds. But the Trojans made just 1-of-13 from 3-point range and only 12 of 22 free throws.

“We couldn’t shoot any worse than we shot,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “That just magnifies everything else. I guess you’ve got to give them credit, but the first half we were very impatient offensively. We tried to settle down, make sure you’re in rhythm. I thought it was a little bit better in the second half but it just didn’t fall in the basket.”

Michigan City’s shots did.