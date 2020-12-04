Trinity Thompson's double-double keeps Michigan City unbeaten

CHESTERTON — There were plenty of grins hidden behind the masks Michigan City players wore walking out of the locker room with a 44-33 road win against Chesterton in the bag.
Senior forward Trinity Thompson has a simple explanation.
“I can’t stop smiling,” she said. “We’re 7-0.”
Thompson hit a 3-pointer to break a tie late in the third quarter, sparking a 20-9 Wolves run to close out and hand the Trojans their first loss of the season.
Thompson finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks but wasn’t smiling because of any of that.
She was grinning because her team is winning.
“Just being out there," Thompson said, “it’s fun.”
Last season wasn’t so much. Times No. 3 Michigan City went 11-14 and lost all seven Duneland Athletic Conference games.
But a new commitment to being a pain defensively — the Wolves (7-0, 2-0) allow a little more than 33 points per game — combined with improved role players to support Northern Kentucky-bound Thompson has coach Mike Megyese optimistic about what his team can accomplish this season.
“That’s what we’ve been leaning on all year,” Megyese said. “Our defense — we scrap, we fight. We’ve got great kids.”
The defense is at the heart of it all, Thompson said. After keeping the game within a couple of possessions throughout the first three quarters the Trojans couldn’t get anything going offensively in the fourth quarter despite almost constant ball movement trying to get the Wolves out of position.
“One thing I can say about last year is we weren’t as much of a team as we are this year,” Thompson said. “It’s so much better having everybody sticking on the same page. … It’s a fact of us trusting each other on the court to know, ‘hey, if I go take this, you have to rotate.’ It’s better rotation, better communication.”
Junior center Carley Balas led Times No. 2 Chesterton (4-1, 1-1) with nine points and 11 rebounds. But the Trojans made just 1-of-13 from 3-point range and only 12 of 22 free throws.
“We couldn’t shoot any worse than we shot,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “That just magnifies everything else. I guess you’ve got to give them credit, but the first half we were very impatient offensively. We tried to settle down, make sure you’re in rhythm. I thought it was a little bit better in the second half but it just didn’t fall in the basket.”
Michigan City’s shots did.
In the postgame locker room the Wolves celebrated in what has become a customary “goofy” fashion, as Thompson calls it. There’s plenty of music, talking and joking around before and after games or at practice but she’s quick to point out things get serious when it matters.
It’s working. So while Megyese admits he’s still getting used to it the results speak for themselves.
“I’ve learned to let them do what they have to do,” he said.
Gallery: Michigan City at Chesterton girls basketball
Gallery
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_10
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_7
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_2
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_1
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_4
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_8
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_3
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_9
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_5
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_6
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_13
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_15
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_11
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_12
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!