Tristan Wilcox aims to build something with PNW softball
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tristan Wilcox aims to build something with PNW softball

Tristan Wilcox, PNW

Tristan Wilcox

 Provided

Culture.

It’s an important word for new Purdue Northwest softball coach Tristan Wilcox.

“A good team culture is built on everything that you would want out of any relationship,” Wilcox said. “Trust, honesty and communication, those are the building blocks between student athletes and coaches. If those things are built and you have a strong foundation, it’s definitely going to show out on the field.”

PNW announced Wilcox’s hiring earlier this week. She comes to Hammond from the University of Dayton, where she served for four years as recruiting coordinator and was charged with handling catchers and hitting.

In 2017, the Flyers set program single-season records for doubles (95) and hitting percentage (.300).

Wilcox said she also worked with infield and outfield practice and bullpen sessions for pitchers during her time at Dayton.

"Tristan is a rising star in the collegiate coaching profession. She brings with her outstanding experience, strong recruiting skills and an impressive collection of softball accomplishments," PNW athletic director Rick Costello said.

She was a catcher at Aurora University and was named the Northern Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2013, Spartans Female Athlete of the Year in 2012 and 2013, first team all-conference four times and first team all-region three times.

Willcox was an assistant coach at Hillsdale College in 2016, so she’s familiar with the Great Lake Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. She’s a Lafayette native who went to school in Illinois and coached in Michigan and Ohio. PNW's proximity to Chicago provides access to an important recruiting area, Wilcox said.

“Midwest recruiting, I think I’ve got it down pat,” she said. “I think it’s a winnable conference. I’m really excited to build this team and this program and make a name for ourselves in the GLIAC.”

The goal in the next month is to put together a coaching staff. She hasn’t been in contact with the previous assistant coaches.

The Pride hasn’t been able to meet as a group but Wilcox said she’s reached out to players individually. The roster included only two seniors before the 2020 season was cut short. Wilcox said all her players will have a clean slate to prove themselves.

“In talking and having individual meetings already, everyone’s said their No. 1 goal is to build team culture,” Wilcox said. “That kind of aligns with what I wanted to come in and do as a head coach. I’m excited with what (Costello) and Chancellor (Thomas) Keon are building here.”

