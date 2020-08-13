Tristan Wilcox aims to build something with PNW softball

She was a catcher at Aurora University and was named the Northern Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2013, Spartans Female Athlete of the Year in 2012 and 2013, first team all-conference four times and first team all-region three times.

Willcox was an assistant coach at Hillsdale College in 2016, so she’s familiar with the Great Lake Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. She’s a Lafayette native who went to school in Illinois and coached in Michigan and Ohio. PNW's proximity to Chicago provides access to an important recruiting area, Wilcox said.

“Midwest recruiting, I think I’ve got it down pat,” she said. “I think it’s a winnable conference. I’m really excited to build this team and this program and make a name for ourselves in the GLIAC.”

The goal in the next month is to put together a coaching staff. She hasn’t been in contact with the previous assistant coaches.

The Pride hasn’t been able to meet as a group but Wilcox said she’s reached out to players individually. The roster included only two seniors before the 2020 season was cut short. Wilcox said all her players will have a clean slate to prove themselves.