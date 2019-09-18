BLOOMINGTON — Jason Tsirtsis has been rolling around a wrestling mat since he was a 4-year-old.
The sport has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember, and his toddler tumbling quickly evolved into technique, to titles and, now, to teaching.
In July, Indiana’s wrestling program announced the addition of Tsirtsis as a volunteer assistant coach.
“You can’t beat being in the Big Ten,” Tsirtsis said. “As a starting position as a wrestling coach, it’s a really good spot to be.”
Tsirtsis is no stranger to the Big Ten. His older brother, Alex, wrestled at Iowa.
In middle school, Tsirtsis would make it to almost every home meet in Iowa City to watch his brother compete in wrestling’s best collegiate conference.
“I would say that was a big point in my career,” Tsirtsis said. “Seeing him wrestle at the highest level in folkstyle at such a young age, it was huge.”
Jason Tsirtsis also wrestled in the Big Ten, but before that he dominated the high school scene, winning four state championships at Crown Point High School. He said having such a good coach like Scott Vlink and a talented team around him really developed him a lot faster to be ready for the collegiate scene.
The choices for college were between Oklahoma State and Northwestern. The proximity of Northwestern played into his decision to rep the purple and white. In his first ever collegiate season as a red-shirt freshman, Tsirtsis won the NCAA Championship at 149 pounds.
That same year, 2014, he was the Big Ten Champion, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Intermat Freshman of the Year and Midlands Champion.
Although Tsirtsis never reached that point for the rest of his career, he still had success. He transferred to Arizona State for his final two years, and in his final season in 2017-18 as a Sun Devil, he became an All-American with a seventh-place finish at NCAAs.
You have free articles remaining.
Tsirtsis’ original plan was to be dentist, majoring in biology. But organic chemistry was unlike anything he’d faced on the wrestling mat, so he switched his major to sociology, realizing he wanted to coach.
“My passion is wrestling, and I’m going to love that the most doing it as a career,” Tsirtsis said.
Over the past year he was working at Region Wrestling Academy, a club his brother runs out of Calumet High School. He also helped out at Mount Carmel High School.
In 2018, Angel Escobedo became the head coach of the Indiana wrestling program. Shortly after, he reached out to Tsirtsis for an assistant position.
"Since day one, our focus has been to keep the best kids in state and I believe having an Indiana legend like Jason will help achieve this goal,” Escobedo said when he announced the hire. “He will work directly with our middle weights (149-165) and we are excited to have him join our program.”
Tsirtsis knew Escobedo from when he was growing up. Escobedo wrestled with his older brother at Griffith High School, where they both were four-time state champions.
"He's like an older brother to me," Tsirtsis said. "Having that connection with your boss, so to say, is great."
Indiana struggled last season, going 6-12 overall and just 1-8 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are a young team this year, but it's about building a new culture in Escobedo's second season.
With the help of Wilkinson Hall, wrestling and volleyball's new $10 million facility, which Tsirtsis said is awesome, Indiana hopes to be one of the bigger surprises in the Big Ten this season.
"We're bottom of the totem pole right now," Tsirtsis said. "The expectations might not be high, but internally, from the coaching staff, we expect these guys to go out and compete to their full potential. That comes back to the culture and training hard every single day. We have a goal of what we want the mentality in the room to be, and we're going to try and grow that every single day."