tt takes a team: Nina Koutz leads way as Highland wins first league title since 1999

HIGHLAND — A Northwest Crossroads Conference title was only a whisper in Highland for most of this year.
So when junior Nina Koutz finished fifth at last weeks’ conference meet, with several of her Trojans teammates closely behind, the realization that it was becoming real brought out the tears.
“I don’t think we ever talked about it until last week,” Koutz said. “It just really felt like we did something as a team. We finally put aside all our craziness and drama. We’re a team. We can do it.”
Highland last won a conference title in 1999, when it was part of the Lake Athletic Conference. Coach Andrea Cunningham was 6 years old. None of the Trojans were alive.
The win was an emotional one, with much of the team in tears when they were handed the trophy.
“When (former Highland and current Crown Point coach) Rob (Lukowski) had gone last year, I didn’t think this was going to be possible. But I knew the girls I was inheriting were something special,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham fostered that with what she calls a “for her” mentality. She wants the Trojans to run for the teammate next to them. Cross country is simultaneously an individual and a team sport. Highland wants to emphasize the whole.
It starts with Koutz.
“If you have a bad race, you have to remember that it reflects on the whole team,” Koutz said. “You have to push yourself because of the team, not because you want to be better. You want to do it so the team can be better.”
Group runs during training are both challenging and fun because Highland has a block of similarly-talented runners, Koutz said.
In the NCC race, freshman Jolie Burleson was two spots behind Koutz. Madison Stephens was right behind Burleson with Amber Sobkowicz and Catheryn Markus in 10th and 12th.
Even Highland’s sixth and seventh runners —Aaliyah Keil and Mira Handley — both finished in the top 17. The Trojans took home the team trophy with 42 points.
“What I’ve been telling them all season is that with these pack runs and all of us running together, we’re going to swallow up some of these teams that are ahead of us,” Cunningham said. “They see that big white pack coming and it just swallows them up.”
Koutz has been at the front of that pack all year.
Cunningham calls Koutz the most driven kid she’s ever met. She often has to remind her top runner that a perfect race isn’t always possible. That grit isn’t something everyone gets to see, though.
“Some of the other girls will talk. They’ll be the ones who are like, ‘Let’s go. We can do this.’ I’m not that type of person,” Koutz said. “I’ll always do the running. I’ll always put in the work. Hopefully, they can see that part of it.”
In July, Koutz ran a 5:46 in a 1,600-meter time trial. That's almost 10 seconds better than what she ran during the track season. Cunningham says she’s versatile but shorter distances aren’t her forte. Koutz’s kick isn’t what she’s known for.
Cunningham believes she’s destined for longer runs.
“I honestly picture her being maybe a 10K runner, with her stride and who she is. She is driven toward long distance,” Cunningham said. “We don’t have a 10K in high school but it would be really awesome to see how she would do with that. To me, she’s just geared toward longer runs.”
Koutz is considering a college running career, where she may get the chance to stretch out. She wants to figure out the academic part first, though.
For now, she and Highland are focused on this week’s sectional race and the rest of the postseason.
“I think there are still a lot of goals to be reached,” Koutz said. “Whatever we can do as a team, I’ll be happy with. Even individually, whatever I can do to help and whatever they can do to help me.”