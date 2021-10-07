tt takes a team: Nina Koutz leads way as Highland wins first league title since 1999

“If you have a bad race, you have to remember that it reflects on the whole team,” Koutz said. “You have to push yourself because of the team, not because you want to be better. You want to do it so the team can be better.”

Group runs during training are both challenging and fun because Highland has a block of similarly-talented runners, Koutz said.

In the NCC race, freshman Jolie Burleson was two spots behind Koutz. Madison Stephens was right behind Burleson with Amber Sobkowicz and Catheryn Markus in 10th and 12th.

Even Highland’s sixth and seventh runners —Aaliyah Keil and Mira Handley — both finished in the top 17. The Trojans took home the team trophy with 42 points.

“What I’ve been telling them all season is that with these pack runs and all of us running together, we’re going to swallow up some of these teams that are ahead of us,” Cunningham said. “They see that big white pack coming and it just swallows them up.”

Koutz has been at the front of that pack all year.

Cunningham calls Koutz the most driven kid she’s ever met. She often has to remind her top runner that a perfect race isn’t always possible. That grit isn’t something everyone gets to see, though.