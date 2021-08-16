Two good: Senior backs ready to lead West Side offense once again

GARY — Payton Jordan and Camajay Griffin-Terrell haven’t had time to figure out a catchy nickname for the West Side backfield. They’ve been too busy running up and down the field to spend time doing anything else.
Jordan ran for 1,001 yards last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the regular-season finale. Griffin-Terrell, meanwhile, led the Cougars with 1,043 rushing yards and another 127 receiving yards.
According to second-year coach Eric Schreiber Jr., Jordan and Griffin-Terrell became just the third set of teammates in program history to each run for more than 1,000 yards in a season.
“It’s honestly amazing,” Jordan said. “It means a lot to us that we each ran for 1,000 yards. That’s history with West Side right there.”
If Jordan and Griffin-Terrell were to gain any type of moniker, it would be that of contrasting styles, such as “Fire and Ice” or “Thunder and Lightning.” Jordan is the elusive runner who will make an opponent miss and be halfway down the field before the defender realizes what happened. Jordan, operating as the quarterback, averaged 13.2 yards on just 76 carries.
Griffin-Terrell is much more of the bulldozer, chewing up an average of 6.1 yards on 172 carries last season.
“The role that I play, I’m trying to go out there and be the alpha male,” Griffin-Terrell said. “I want to set the tone for the rest of my team.”
Both Jordan and Griffin-Terrell know that their success is directly attributable to both each other, as well as the offensive line. With Griffin-Terrell providing a punishing chorus of runs up the middle, it allowed Jordan the freedom to make plays in space when his numbers was called.
“Honestly, Camajay is the reason I have 1,000 yards,” Jordan said. “Everyone thinks he’s getting the ball and then I’m off. All my yards and all my accolades comes from him.”
Neither Jordan nor Griffin-Terrell would be able to do much on the field if it weren’t for an imposing West Side offensive line led by Jamari Jefferson. The line returns four of five starters and will get a boost from Bowman transfer Sean Ambrose, a mountain of an athlete who stands 6-foot-6.
“This season, the line has got this,” Griffin-Terrell said. “We have some big boys. I don’t have to worry about anything. The holes are going to be there and we just need to run through them.”
There’s little question that Griffin-Terrell will be ready for the season, but Jordan comes with some uncertainty. The senior tore his MCL against South Bend Washington in the regular-season finale last year and he’s been working his way through rehab. After a setback earlier this summer, Jordan and the coaching staff is taking a cautious approach.
“I’m not going to lie, it was brutal,” Jordan said. “I went through all the therapy to get back. I had to dig deep to get my knee where it needs to be. I’ve had a great coaching staff to help me along. It felt like my leg was on fire. Then I just wasn’t fully trusting myself or my body at first. Coach (Schreiber) helped me gain that mental strength. I’m the same person I’ve always been.”