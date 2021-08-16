Two good: Senior backs ready to lead West Side offense once again

Both Jordan and Griffin-Terrell know that their success is directly attributable to both each other, as well as the offensive line. With Griffin-Terrell providing a punishing chorus of runs up the middle, it allowed Jordan the freedom to make plays in space when his numbers was called.

“Honestly, Camajay is the reason I have 1,000 yards,” Jordan said. “Everyone thinks he’s getting the ball and then I’m off. All my yards and all my accolades comes from him.”

Neither Jordan nor Griffin-Terrell would be able to do much on the field if it weren’t for an imposing West Side offensive line led by Jamari Jefferson. The line returns four of five starters and will get a boost from Bowman transfer Sean Ambrose, a mountain of an athlete who stands 6-foot-6.

“This season, the line has got this,” Griffin-Terrell said. “We have some big boys. I don’t have to worry about anything. The holes are going to be there and we just need to run through them.”

There’s little question that Griffin-Terrell will be ready for the season, but Jordan comes with some uncertainty. The senior tore his MCL against South Bend Washington in the regular-season finale last year and he’s been working his way through rehab. After a setback earlier this summer, Jordan and the coaching staff is taking a cautious approach.