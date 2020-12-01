Ty Smith, Crown Point overwhelm Illiana Christian in season opener

DYER — Crown Point was imposing its will, but Bulldogs coach Clint Swan was not satisfied. Although his team was living in the paint during its season opener at Illiana Christian on Tuesday night, he presented his players with a challenge.
Following another failed 3-point play by sophomore guard Darrius Roach, Swan told his star senior Ty Smith, “I’m not clapping until we get an and-1.”
Smith sheepishly smiled as Roach drained two free throws, and a few plays later Swan’s team responded and made him do a little more than clap.
After forcing the Vikings into a tough shot, Smith came up with the rebound and then fired a pass to Roach, who finished off the fast break with an and-1 layup. When the ball fell through the net, Swan jumped out of his seat and pumped his fist as Crown Point went on to earn an 80-51 season-opening victory.
“It definitely felt good. I just threw it up to (Roach), and he made it,” Smith said with a laugh. “That was great because (Swan) said he wasn’t going to talk to me until one us had an and-1 because I had already missed two of them.”
Smith paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 30 points, including five 3-pointers. He scored the first points of the game on a layup en route to 11 points in the opening period. The senior showed off his full offensive arsenal all night with an array of acrobatic finishes at the rim coupled with dead-eye long-range shooting.
Senior center Jake Oostman also had a solid outing with 10 points for the Bulldogs, who had nine players score.
As the season approached, Smith said he wasn’t always sure if he’d get a chance to compete during his senior year. Now that the Bulldogs have a victory under their belt, he’s hoping that they can stay safe and keep playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We wondering all year if we’d be able to play, and we’ve been doing everything we can to play,” Smith said. “We had to separate both our teams, (junior varsity) and varsity, which sucks. But it feels great (to win) because we were all so ready to get back out there and compete.”
Star guard Logan Van Essen led the way for the Vikings with 19 points, but the Bulldogs made it tough for him by sending multiple defenders his way. Last season, Van Essen averaged a team-high 23.1 points per game on 45.5% shooting, and he poured in a program-record 47 points against Southland College Prep on Jan. 24.
On Tuesday, the senior was held to 8-of-21 shooting and a 0-of-3 showing from behind the arc. Vikings assistant coach Caleb Jonkman said his Van Essen and the rest of his players can learn use its loss to Crown Point as a stepping stone.
“Coach (Thomas Roozeboom) and I, when we sat down and looked at our schedule, we really want to compete,” Jonkman said. “This is our first chance to compete in at the state level (and in the postseason) this year. So, you can either go two ways. You can schedule light and try to get some confidence by wining some games. But for us, we feel like we have a really talented team and scheduling a team like Crown Point is really good for us to see where we stack up and then get better from that.”
Jonkman was filling in for head coach Thomas Roozeboom, who was not in attendance due to COVID-19. The Vikings (1-1) play their next game Dec. 8 at home against Washington Township, and Jonkman said Roozeboom should be on the sidelines when his team faces the Senators.
Crown Point (1-0) will continue its campaign Saturday at Penn.
“We’re expecting to have coach Boom back Friday and to be ready to go,” Jonkman said. “But for us, it’s a no excuses mentality. Everyone is dealing with the same things and having to work through the same things. We can only control what we can control, and we have to have that next man up mindset.”
Gallery: Crown Point at Illiana Christian boys basketball
