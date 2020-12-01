Ty Smith, Crown Point overwhelm Illiana Christian in season opener

Senior center Jake Oostman also had a solid outing with 10 points for the Bulldogs, who had nine players score.

As the season approached, Smith said he wasn’t always sure if he’d get a chance to compete during his senior year. Now that the Bulldogs have a victory under their belt, he’s hoping that they can stay safe and keep playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wondering all year if we’d be able to play, and we’ve been doing everything we can to play,” Smith said. “We had to separate both our teams, (junior varsity) and varsity, which sucks. But it feels great (to win) because we were all so ready to get back out there and compete.”

Star guard Logan Van Essen led the way for the Vikings with 19 points, but the Bulldogs made it tough for him by sending multiple defenders his way. Last season, Van Essen averaged a team-high 23.1 points per game on 45.5% shooting, and he poured in a program-record 47 points against Southland College Prep on Jan. 24.

On Tuesday, the senior was held to 8-of-21 shooting and a 0-of-3 showing from behind the arc. Vikings assistant coach Caleb Jonkman said his Van Essen and the rest of his players can learn use its loss to Crown Point as a stepping stone.