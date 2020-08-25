Tyler Chatwood struggles in return; Cubs slammed by Tigers

Chatwood walked the bases loaded again with one out in the second, ending his game. Duane Underwood came out of the bullpen to strike out Candelario and Goodrum.

“You are always trying to stay ready in the bullpen, because you never know when you are going to end up in the game in a crucial spot,” Underwood said. “At that point, you just want to keep the team in the game.”

Turnbull walked the leadoff hitter in the sixth but retired the next two before he was replaced by Bryan Garcia.

“He threw the ball really well and he got us through five and almost through the sixth,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. ”He really wanted another batter, but that was as far as I wanted to go with him."

The Tigers put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cameron Maybin made it 3-0 with an RBI double off Jose Quintana and Schoop hit his fourth career grand slam, off Casey Sadler.

“In a spot like that, I'm looking to hit the ball hard and at least get a sacrifice fly,” Schoop said. “We had missed some opportunities earlier in the game, and I didn't want to let another get away. Our pitchers deserved more runs than we had given them.”

Willson Contreras led off the ninth with a homer off Buck Farmer.