Unbeaten Drake’s 3-point specialist Jonah Jackson excited for homecoming at Valparaiso

Jonah Jackson has carved out an exclusive role on an undefeated, nationally ranked Drake team, and he’s sacrificed so much along the way.
The Merrillville graduate is the youngest of 10 siblings and will see his family Saturday for the first time since Christmas 2019 when the Bulldogs play at Valparaiso. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Jackson's father, Cuba, is a three-time cancer survivor and is high-risk for COVID-19. He hasn’t been able to see his son, or Jonah’s friends, play in person since the pandemic started. But Jonah and his family will be able to safely see each other this weekend.
“We had a stretch where we could’ve gone home for about three months when COVID first hit but instead I stayed here, picked my feet up and worked out. We didn’t get to go home (for holidays) and just stayed here and did some team bonding,” Jackson said. “The university gave us really good meals. This is my second family here so it doesn’t really bother me.”
Surrounded by four other Northwest Indiana natives, Jackson has found comfort in Des Moines, Iowa. Together, the group and their Bulldogs teammates are off to the best start in school history, winning their first 17 games and becoming ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since being 14th on March 17, 2008.
Their home away from home is a lot like pickup sessions of years past.
“It kind of feels like high school. When the Merrillville Fieldhouse was open we’d always go there and play. Having D.J. (Wilkins) and those guys I’ve known since fifth grade or whenever, it kind of feels like we’re still in the Region,” Jackson said.
Drake’s top four scorers played in the Region: Shanquan “Tank” Hemphill (Michigan City/Gary) paces the team at 14.4 points per game, followed by Roman Penn (Bishop Noll/Calumet City) at 12.5 points, Wilkins (Merrillville) at 10.1 points and Tremell Murphy (Griffith) at 9.2 points.
Jackson is exclusively a 3-point shooter, ranking 24th nationally at a 43.1% conversion rate. He doesn’t veer off the 3-point line, either. Of his 52 attempts this season, only one — an instance of his foot on the line against Chicago State on Dec. 20 — has been inside the deep arc. For his Drake career he has converted 40.6% of his 217 3-point attempts.
“We try to play pretty fast, especially in transition and space the floor,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “Then we use a lot of ball screens, continuous ball screens in opportunities where it forces people to bump a roller and leave Jonah open, or stay standing by Jonah and leave the roller open.
“For us to have a guy like him, when he’s out on the floor, it really does stretch things for us.”
TJ Lux, Jackson’s high school coach at Merrillville, knew the kind of player Jackson could become in an eighth-grade game. Lux recalls coaching a team at the Fieldhouse against a group that figured to be enrolling at Andrean, including Jackson, going at it.
Said Lux: “It’s a highly competitive game and it’s back-and-forth, and Jonah is playing great. He’s kind of keeping them in the game and is really playing awesome.
“He turned and made a great play, hit a mid-range jump shot and looked over at me and stared me down a little bit. That kind of confidence, it wasn’t in a disrespectful way, it was more or less, ‘I’m just letting you know that I can play.’ It was against all his buddies that he had played with for the last couple of years. To have the confidence to do that it was like, OK, he’s got some of the mental toughness to become successful.”
Jackson attributes his mental toughness to growing up in such a big family. Coupled with his work ethic that mid-range shot developed into a consistent 3-point shot. The role he is starring in at Drake began to develop on a talented Merrillville Pirates team alongside Wilkins and Valparaiso senior Mileek McMillan, among others.
“I wasn’t the most athletic, not really the tallest or fastest. I had to figure what I could do to stay on the court. Everybody else was jumping out of the gym,” Jackson said.
He says his confidence grew at John A. Logan, a junior college in Carterville, Illinois, where he shot 46.9% from 3-point range as a sophomore.
Landing at Drake, he started 23 of 34 games, entering the role voided by Murphy due to an injury. As the calendar turned, Jackson asked what he could do to help the team, sacrificing the role that he earned. While his minutes decreased this season, he’s been just as important.
“He’s one of the best people I’ve ever been around,” DeVries said. “You’re looking at a guy starting last year and playing 30 minutes, and this year his role changed and it hasn’t affected him one bit in the kind of teammate he is.
“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever coached in 20-plus years.”
This weekend provides a play date for Jackson and McMillan. When asked about one another they had the same response: “That’s my best friend.” The duo will battle against each other for perhaps the final time. But when they’re finished competing, their friendship will bind them together again.
“He’s always thinking a step ahead and a step forward. Just for the betterment of his life and everyone around him. He puts everybody above himself. I think that’s what makes our relationship so much better as well,” McMillan said of Jackson.
Putting his pride aside and sacrificing for the health of his family and betterment of his team has built greater character, Jackson said. He’s having fun and enjoying Drake’s historic season.
“Winning takes care of everything. Even being a vocal leader to these young guys and just having fun, leading by example whether I’m on the floor or not,” he said. “Because energy is contagious. All five of my brothers are out there at a time, so I’m cheering for them and if I’m out there, they’re cheering for me.”