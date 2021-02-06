Unbeaten Drake’s 3-point specialist Jonah Jackson excited for homecoming at Valparaiso

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Said Lux: “It’s a highly competitive game and it’s back-and-forth, and Jonah is playing great. He’s kind of keeping them in the game and is really playing awesome.

“He turned and made a great play, hit a mid-range jump shot and looked over at me and stared me down a little bit. That kind of confidence, it wasn’t in a disrespectful way, it was more or less, ‘I’m just letting you know that I can play.’ It was against all his buddies that he had played with for the last couple of years. To have the confidence to do that it was like, OK, he’s got some of the mental toughness to become successful.”

Jackson attributes his mental toughness to growing up in such a big family. Coupled with his work ethic that mid-range shot developed into a consistent 3-point shot. The role he is starring in at Drake began to develop on a talented Merrillville Pirates team alongside Wilkins and Valparaiso senior Mileek McMillan, among others.

“I wasn’t the most athletic, not really the tallest or fastest. I had to figure what I could do to stay on the court. Everybody else was jumping out of the gym,” Jackson said.

He says his confidence grew at John A. Logan, a junior college in Carterville, Illinois, where he shot 46.9% from 3-point range as a sophomore.