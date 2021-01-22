Union Township Schools suspend athletics due to coronavirus outbreak

Union Township Schools, which includes Wheeler High School and Union Township Middle School, have paused athletics due to a coronavirus outbreak within its school system.
Superintendent John Hunter announced the decision Thursday in a letter to students and their families.
"All middle and high School athletics and extracurricular activities will end beginning 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 and open back up on Saturday, Jan. 30."
Wheeler plans to resume sports activities Feb. 1, according to Bearcats athletic director Randy Stelter.
Per the Wheeler athletics website, the school's IHSAA-sanctioned winter sports include boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming, gymnastics and wrestling.
This temporary stoppage is in conjunction with the school district's decision to suspend in-person learning until Feb. 1. Union Township Schools has opted instead for e-learning during this roughly one-week period in hopes of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
"Returning to in-person learning will take the efforts of the entire Union Township community," Hunter wrote. "Our school community must continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks and frequently wash and sanitize our hands. Please remember that we must be vigilant in protecting ourselves and our families from exposure to COVID-19."
The Wheeler boys basketball team was unable to host Calumet on Thursday and will miss at least two more games, which were both at home, against South Central and Bishop Noll on Monday and Jan. 29, respectively.
The Bearcats girls basketball team was unable to play at River Forest on Jan. 18 and will miss its final three games of the season. The team was supposed to play at Calumet and at Bishop Noll on Friday and Saturday, respectively, before hosting North Newton in its regular-season finale Jan. 28.
Stelter could not say for certain when Wheeler's boys and girls teams will resume its campaigns nor provide any updates on the programs' schedules.
At least 32 of the 43 Region girls basketball teams have halted activities and/or missed a contest this season because of coronavirus concerns within their respective programs.
The list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.
On the boys side, at least 24 of the 44 teams in Northwest Indiana have paused activities and/or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs.
That list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lowell, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.
In addition to the Wheeler boys and girls basketball teams, the Andrean, Lowell and North Newton boys basketball teams halted their seasons this week, too.
It's unclear when the 59ers and Red Devils will be back in action.
According to Spartans athletic director Mike Atwood, North Newton will resume its season Saturday at home against Seeger.