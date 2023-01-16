Upcoming events: Softball pitching clinic in Hobart Jan. 29

Softball

Softball pitching clinic in Hobart Jan. 29: “How to get batters out” coach/player pitching clinic with coach Gil Arzola will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29, at 3300 Indiana St., Hobart. All aspects of teaching pitching is the focus of the clinic. Cost is $55 per participant/$75 with coach/player together. Pre-registration is required. Mail contact information along with fee to: Gil Arzola, 212 David Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. For more information, call (219) 309-3662.

Roller Derby

South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting: On Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, watch a roller derby practice, speak with league members and learn about the sport of roller derby. South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees and non-skating officials. These free recruitment events will be held from 7-9 p.m. at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 US-6, Portage. No equipment or experience required! Those interested in participating can register online at SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or by emailing SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com.

Running

Waffle Waddle 4 Miler Road Run/Walk Feb 5: Crazy Legs Race Series is proud to present the Waffle Waddle 4 Miler road run/walk in Porter Feb. 5. The race iwill start at the community center at Hawthorne Park. Course will be on the town streets and the bike trail. Runner will receive waffle trucker hat. After the run join together for waffles in the community center. Online sign ups here: https://raceroster.com/events/2023/65869/waffle-waddle-4-miler-road-run