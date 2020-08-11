UPDATE: Crown Point product Zach Plesac put on restricted list, makes first public statement since protocol misstep

Clevinger released a statement on Tuesday, saying he broke the “implicit trust” of his teammates. He said the biggest mistake he made was “not immediately coming clean to my teammates.”

“I owe them better,” Clevinger said. “I now realize that by even exposing myself to just one person more than necessary, I am putting myself, my teammates, the guys I compete against, the umpires, the staff, the Indians organization as well as the game that I love at risk. There is no excuse for my actions, and I can only take responsibility and learn from my mistakes.”

Team president Chris Antonetti did not divulge any details of how the team learned about Clevinger's indiscretion. Antonetti said he has spoken with Clevinger and that the free-spirited 29-year-old understands he violated team rules.

They can't be 100 percent certain, but the Indians don't believe Plesac or Clevinger came in contact with anyone who has the virus. Both players will be tested Wednesday and the team will consult with medical experts based on those results.

Antonetti said the decision to put them on the restricted list was not mandatory, but the Indians felt it was appropriate given their actions.