UPDATE: Gary SouthShore RailCats suspend 2020 season; will host events beginning Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The RailCats' layoff because of COVID-19 will last until 2021.

The club announced on Friday that it was suspending operations and will not be one of the six American Association teams playing an abbreviated schedule this summer.

Gary had been scheduled to open the season on the road on May 19 and had its home opener scheduled for May 22 vs. Milwaukee. But the AA announced on April 21 the season would not start till early July.

Now comes word that six teams — Chicago, Fargo-Moorhead, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Sioux Falls and Winnipeg — will play a 60-game schedule with fans in attendance beginning July 3 and ending Sept. 10, with the top two finishers playing a best-of-five series for the league title.

All games will be played in three hubs: Fargo, Milwaukee and Sioux Falls. The traveling teams will have the option of returning to their home fields if conditions allow later this summer.

Teams sidelined along with Gary are Cleburne, Grand Prairie, Kansas City, Lincoln and Sioux City.