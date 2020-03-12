UPDATE: IHSAA limiting attendance to state events amid coronavirus pandemic

The IHSAA announced Thursday in a press conference and press release that all state competitions slated for Saturday will proceed with limited to no spectators in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Individuals who are at higher risk for the disease as defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are strongly encouraged to refrain from attendance," the press release said. "This includes older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease."
Several precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all prep athletes.
Six Region boys basketball teams are competing in the regional round Saturday, and the girls gymnastics state finals is also scheduled for Saturday in Muncie.
According to the IHSAA's press release, 75 complimentary tickets will be given to each boys basketball program for its fans. Those are the only people who will be allowed to attend the games, aside from each team's 12 varsity players, coaches, administrative staff and other essential personnel. Credentialed media members can also attend.
"We regret that non-varsity boys basketball participants, cheerleaders, dance teams, school mascots and pep bands may not attend the games," the press release stated. "This measure is to protect the health and safety of the student athletes, their families and the public at large."
21st Century has advanced to the regional round for five straight years. The Cougars will face Elkhart Christian in the Class A Triton Regional semifinals.
At practice Thursday morning, 21st Century assistant coach Larry Upshaw instructed all of his players to go to the bathroom and wash their hands as soon as they walked into the gym. He also wore latex gloves when passing out the team’s sectional championship T-shirts, and a few players even jokingly put on latex gloves while warming up.
When the IHSAA went live to make its announcement, practice was briefly stopped and all of the Cougars’ players and coaches sat down and huddled around their phones and laptops to watch IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox reveal several mandates for this upcoming weekend.
Star guard and Florida Atlantic commit Johnell Davis said he was just thankful to have his senior season continue. But he admitted it’ll weird to compete in 21st Century’s biggest game of the year without many spectators.
“The fans make the game exciting with the noise, but I’ll still play without the fans,” Davis said. “I just want to win. I just want to win state. But really, I don’t know how to feel about it.”
In an unprecedented move, the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, guard Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The NCAA also took action Thursday by canceling, most notably, the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments and all remaining winter and spring championships. The NHL followed suit by suspending its season, and the MLB has suspended spring training and postponed the start of its 2020 campaign for at least two weeks.
Cougars coach Rodney Williams thought the boys basketball state tournament could potentially be canceled, too. But after hearing Cox say that the games will still be played, he was clearly relieved.
“It’s going to be a different environment, that’s for sure,” Williams said of the IHSAA’s safety precautions. “We’re used to the fans, the cheerleaders and all of the noise. But hey, it’s basketball. We could play outside on a court somewhere, and it’s still basketball. So, we’re going to play like it is a packed house.”
While some fans will be allowed to attend boys basketball games Saturday, the IHSAA has closed the girls gymnastics state finals to the public. Defending state champion Chesterton, Lake Central, Merrillville, South Central and Valparaiso all have full teams or individual athletes competing.
“Due to the number of participants and essential workers, coaches, spotters, and medical personnel at the gymnastics state finals, there will be no spectators allowed at the event and thus no tickets on sale at Worthen Arena,” the press release stated.
Additionally, the IHSAA shared that all ticket purchases for the boys basketball playoffs and the girls gymnastics state meet will be refunded. Those who have been barred from attending Saturday are being encouraged to stream the events live via IHSAAtv.org.
The Trojans are seeking their third state consecutive state title and sixth state championship overall. Chesterton senior Sophia Hunzelman, who is a six-time state champion, could become the first gymnast in IHSAA history to win three all-around crowns.
"Regardless if parents or spectators are there, we have always stuck together as a team," Trojans coach Dawn Matthys said. "We are each others support system. I'm certain as long as we are safe and we are healthy, the outcome will be OK."
Across the state line, the Illinois High School Association announced Thursday night the rest of the boys basketball state playoffs have been canceled. Among the teams affected was Marian Catholic, which avenged two earlier losses by knocking off Chicago-area preseason No. 1 Bloom Tuesday in a Class 4A sectional semifinal. The Class 2A and 1A state finals, scheduled for this weekend in Peoria, will not be played, along with the sectional finals, supersectionals and state finals in 4A and 3A.
Spring sports are also starting to be affected. Merrillville was supposed to compete in a track and field meet at Purdue on Thursday, but it was canceled. Several Region programs also had athletes qualify for the Hoosier State Relay Finals at Indiana on March 28, but that event was cut, too.
"I finally sat down and saw that the NCAA championships are canceled, and that's alarming," Pirates boys track coach Patrick Coffey said. "I'm sure those athletes and coaches are devastated because of all of the time they put in. At this point, we're just hoping that we can have a spring season, honestly."
Crown Point boys track coach Keith Iddings shared the same concerns as Coffey but is remaining optimistic. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Northwest Indiana, so the Bulldogs' practice schedule has remained the same.
Despite not being able to participate in the indoor state meet, Iddings said the cancellation will give his athletes more time to prepare for the outdoor season, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in a few weeks.
"It's definitely a disappoint for the kids that have been conditioning and training," said Iddings, who has been coaching for 24 years. "They wanted to test themselves against the best competition. But in a situation where you're measuring whats's best for their long-term health, their long-term health always has to be the priority."