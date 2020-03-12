UPDATE: IHSAA planning to take action in wake of coronavirus pandemic

21st Century has advanced to the regional round for five straight years. The Cougars will face Elkhart Christian in the Class A Triton Regional semifinals.

At practice Thursday morning, 21st Century assistant coach Larry Upshaw instructed all of his players to go to the bathroom and wash their hands as soon as they walked into the gym. He also wore latex gloves when passing out the team’s sectional championship T-shirts, and a few players even jokingly put on latex gloves while warming up.

When the IHSAA went live to make its announcement, practice was briefly stopped and all of the Cougars’ players and coaches sat down and huddled around their phones to watch IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox reveal several mandates for this upcoming weekend.

Star guard and Florida Atlantic commit Johnell Davis said he was just thankful to have his senior season continue but admitted that it’ll weird to compete in 21st Century’s biggest game of the year without many spectators.

“The fans make the game exciting with the noise, but I’ll still play without the fans,” Davis said. “I just want to win. I just want to win state. But really, I don’t know how to feel about it.”