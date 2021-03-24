UPDATE: Kouts quartet, Hammond trio headline Region's IBCA all-state honors

"They're spirits are in a good spot right now, and they're very motivated on a very good Barr-Reeve team, who has a (Supreme 15) all-stater which is for big schools and small schools," Duzan said. "It doesn't matter (the size of his school) because he's that good. So, that'll just be another challenge and motivator for us."

As Kouts looks to cap off its historic season, Hammond has come to the end of an era. The School City of Hammond will consolidate after the 2020-2021 school year and Hammond will close for good, making this the final boys basketball campaign in Wildcats history.

Hammond, led by Woods, Reed and Abram, went 18-2 and finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the AP. After claiming their fourth straight sectional title, the Wildcats' campaign ended in an overtime loss to South Bend St. Joseph in a regional final.

"We still have that bad taste of not finishing this (final season) out how we wanted to (with a state championship)," Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said. " ... But anything from this point on I'm just going to be really happy for (my players). They did everything they were supposed to do to get this type of recognition. To be honest, we never lost to a local team. We only had two losses, one from an Indianapolis team (AP Class 4A No. 3 and state finalist Lawrence North) and one from a South Bend team.