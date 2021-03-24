UPDATE: Kouts quartet, Hammond trio headline Region's IBCA all-state selections

The Region received several nods when the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-state honors Wednesday, and Kouts and Hammond led the way.
The Wildcats had three players earn IBCA/Franciscan Health all-state recognition, while the Mustangs topped all Northwest Indiana programs with four all-state players.
Hammond's Harold Woods and Alabama State recruit Darrell Reed were named to the senior large school all-state team, and Reggie Abram Jr. was a senior all-state honorable mention.
Kouts' Cole Wireman, Porter County's all-time leading scorer, was selected to the senior small school all-state team. His twin brother, Cale, and fellow senior twins Hunter and Parker Kneifel were senior all-state honorable mentions.
"They were pretty excited," Mustangs coach Kevin Duzan said of his senior quartet. "But, they always tell me, 'Coach, that's great, but we got one more thing we want.'"
Kouts, ranked No. 3 in Class A by the Associated Press, will make its first state final appearance April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Mustangs will take on No. 1 Barr-Reeve and 6-foot-8 forward Curt Hopf, who was chosen to the Senior All-State Supreme 15 Team.
"Their spirits are in a good spot right now, and they're very motivated on a very good Barr-Reeve team, who has a (Supreme 15) all-stater which is for big schools and small schools," Duzan said. "It doesn't matter (the size of his school) because he's that good. So, that'll just be another challenge and motivator for us."
As Kouts looks to cap off its historic season, Hammond has come to the end of an era. The School City of Hammond will consolidate after the 2020-2021 school year and Hammond will close for good, making this the final boys basketball campaign in Wildcats history.
Hammond, led by Woods, Reed and Abram, went 18-2 and finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the AP. After claiming their fourth straight sectional title, the Wildcats' campaign ended in an overtime loss to South Bend St. Joseph in a regional final.
"We still have that bad taste of not finishing this (final season) out how we wanted to (with a state championship)," Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said. " ... But anything from this point on I'm just going to be really happy for (my players). They did everything they were supposed to do to get this type of recognition. To be honest, we never lost to a local team. We only had two losses, one from an Indianapolis team (AP Class 4A No. 3 and state finalist Lawrence North) and one from a South Bend team.
"We won 18 games in between those two losses and did it during a pandemic. I think that's pretty phenomenal."
Lowell all-time time leading scorer and Appalachian State commit Christopher Mantis and West Side standout Quimari Peterson were named to the senior large school sll-state team.
Another West Side star, junior forward Jalen Washington, was selected to the underclass supreme 15 team, as well as Chesterton junior Travis Grayson.
Washington, a consensus five-star prospect, and Peterson guided the Cougars to their first Class 4A sectional and regional crowns since 2005.
"It's been a lot of years since we've had players receive this prestigious recognition," Buggs said. "It just shows you all of the hard work they've put in and all of the long hours. There were a lot of late nights and early mornings."
This season was also West Side's first as the only public high school left in Gary. Roosevelt, the Steel City's first African American high school, shuttered its doors after the 2019-20 school year.
Buggs said he was proud of how his players represented their hometown all season, and Peterson's and Washington's all-state honors are icing on the cake.
"We took on that responsibility of being the only public high school left in Gary and tried to get the city to unite behind us on this playoff run," Buggs said. "It was a special time and even though we couldn't close the deal (by winning a state title), I felt like the majority of the city really supported our guys."
Bowman all-time leading scorer Koron Davis was named to the senior small school all-state team. He guided the Eagles to back-to-back Class 2A sectional championships.
Michigan City sophomore Jamie Hodges Jr. was selected to the underclass large school all-state team, while Marquette junior Brit Harris and Andrean junior Gabriel Gillespie were chosen to the underclass small school all-state team.
Munster's Luka Balac, South Central's Brendan Carr (who is walking on at Northern Illinois for football), Andrean's Nicky Flesher, Morgan Township's Tate Ivanyo, Lake Central's Kyle Ross and Illiana Christian all-time leading scorer Logan Van Essen round out the rest of the Region's senior all-state honorable mentions.
Hanover Central junior Landen Babusiak, Morton junior Ladaion Barnes, Valparaiso sophomore Mason Jones, Marquette junior Kaden Manna, Hebron junior Reece Marrs, Lake Station sophomore Willie Miller Jr., Boone Grove junior Trey Steinhilber and Valparaiso junior Breece Walls are the other underclass all-state honorable mentions from Northwest Indiana.
"I think this just shows the hard work of our coaches and our players," Moore said of the Region's representation among the state's best. " ... A lot of the time we feel like we don't get that recognition, so we try our best to travel and put our kids on different stages so that they can perform. Obviously, I'm happy for my kids, but I'm even more happy for the Region as a whole.
"We have a lot of well-coached teams up here with good ball players."